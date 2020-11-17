Troopers: Hit-and-run fatal to Little Rock man

A 45-year-old man died early Saturday after he was struck on South University Avenue in Little Rock by a driver who fled the scene, troopers said.

Michael Gildemeister, 45, was walking east across the road shortly before 10:25 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle heading south, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Troopers said the motorist did not stop after striking the man and continued traveling south.

Gildemeister was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Pulaski County coroner’s office.

At least 555 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary numbers show.