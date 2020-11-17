Search underway for teen who escaped youth lockup, police say

Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who fled the Rite of Passage juvenile facility in Harrisburg.

Maranda Davidson was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Monday heading north on foot from the facility, Harrisburg police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray Rite of Passage sweatshirt and black sweatpants. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 101 pounds, police said.

A call to Harrisburg Police Chief Roderick Moore seeking an update on the search Tuesday morning was not immediately returned.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call the Harrisburg Police Department at 870 578-2530 or the Poinsett County sheriff’s office at 870-578-2116.