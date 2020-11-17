Sources: U.S. troop cuts planned

The Trump administration is expected to cut the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan almost in half to 2,500 by Jan. 15, U.S. officials said Monday. The order would stop short of President Donald Trump's goal to have all troops withdrawn by the end of the year, which had faced opposition from military and diplomatic advisers.

The Pentagon also expects to cut the number of troops in Iraq to 2,500, a reduction of more than 500. The decisions come as no surprise, after Trump's shake-up of the Pentagon leadership last week in which he installed loyalists who share his frustration with the continued troop presence in the war zones.

The officials said military leaders were told over the weekend about the planned withdrawals and an executive order is in the works but has not yet been delivered to commanders. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. There are between 4,500-5,000 troops in Afghanistan now and more than 3,000 in Iraq.

As news broke about the plan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Trump administration has made tremendous headway against terrorist threats, but he warned against a potentially "humiliating" pullout from Afghanistan that he said would be worse than President Barack Obama's 2011 withdrawal from Iraq and reminiscent of the U.S. departure from Saigon in 1975.

Under the planned order, the troop cuts would be completed just five days before Democrat Joe Biden could take office, leaving him with a smaller military footprint in the two key war zones. Military commanders have expressed less concern about pulling more troops from Iraq, where the Iraqi forces are better able to maintain their nation's security.

Trump's new Pentagon chief, Christopher Miller, hinted at the troop withdrawals over the weekend in a carefully worded message to the force that suggested compromise.

He said that "we remain committed to finishing the war that Al Qaida brought to our shores in 2001." And he warned that "we must avoid our past strategic error of failing to see the fight through to the finish."

But he also made it clear that "all wars must end."

"This fight has been long, our sacrifices have been enormous, and many are weary of war -- I'm one of them," he said. "Ending wars requires compromise and partnership. We met the challenge; we gave it our all. Now, it's time to come home."

The accelerated withdrawal, however, goes against the longstanding advice from Trump's military leadership, including Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, top U.S. commander for the Middle East.

McKenzie and others have repeatedly argued that a hasty withdrawal could undercut negotiations to finalize ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and representatives of Afghan society, including the current Afghan government. And they also warn that U.S. forces should remain in the country to keep Islamic State militants in check.

Biden has sounded less absolute about troop withdrawal. He has said some troops could stay in Afghanistan to focus on the counterterrorism mission. In response to a questionnaire before the election, he said, "Americans are rightly weary of our longest war; I am, too. But we must end the war responsibly, in a manner that ensures we both guard against threats to our homeland and never have to go back."

The expected order adds to what has been a litany of muddled White House and Pentagon messages on troops withdrawals from both Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Pentagon was already on track to cut troops levels in Afghanistan to about 4,500 by mid-November. U.S. military leaders have consistently said that going below that number must be based on conditions on the ground, including a measurable reduction in attacks by the Taliban on Afghan troops. And they insist they have not seen that yet.

America's exit from Afghanistan after 19 years was laid out in a February agreement Washington reached with the Taliban. That agreement said U.S. troops would be out of Afghanistan in 18 months, provided the Taliban honored a commitment to fight terrorist groups.

Additionally, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said Monday that Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held talks with Miller on Friday about the 30-nation U.S.-led military alliance's "agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan," and that "NATO's position hasn't changed" on its security role in the conflict-ravaged country.

"No NATO ally wants to stay any longer than necessary. At the same time, we want to preserve the gains made with such sacrifice and to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists that can attack the United States or any other NATO ally," Lungescu said.

Information for this article was contributed by Kathy Gannon and Lorne Cook of The Associated Press.