State Sports Briefs

CROSS COUNTRY

UA earns SEC honors

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter and men's Coach Chris Bucknam were announced as SEC cross country coaches of the year by the conference office Monday.

Taylor Ewert of Arkansas was named the SEC women's freshman of the year.

The Razorbacks swept the women's and men's SEC titles at the conference meet Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge.

Harter, who on Sunday was announced as part of the 2021 induction class for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, was named SEC coach of the year for the 40th time, including 21 times for cross country, 11 for indoor track and field and eight for outdoor track and field.

Ewert is the 11th Razorback to be named the SEC's top women's freshman runner since 2001.

Bucknam was named SEC coach of the year for the 23rd time, including nine for cross country, nine for indoor track and five for outdoor track.

Alabama's Mercy Chelangat was the SEC women's runner of the year, and Georgia's Samantha Drop was women's scholar-athlete of the year.

For the men, Ole Miss' Mario Garcia Romo was runner of the year; Kentucky's Matt Duvall was freshman of the year; and Vanderbilt's Nick Laning was scholar-athlete of the year.

-- Bob Holt

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UALR adds nonconference games

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has finalized its nonconference schedule, adding four games next month.

Three of those four contests will be held at the Jack Stephens Center, rounding out UALR's 27-game schedule.

After the season-opening "bubble" event in Louisville, Ky., from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4, UALR opens its home schedule with a matchup against the University of Central Arkansas at 2 p.m. Dec. 6.

UALR will have home matchups against Texas A&M-Texarkana at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, and against Champions Christian College at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18 before traveling to take on Missouri State for a Dec. 21 game.

ATHLETICS

GAC announces season start dates

The Great American Conference on Monday announced start dates for basketball, volleyball and women's soccer.

The league's basketball season will feature a 20-game divisional schedule with an opening night slated for Jan. 7.

A 10-week, 10-match divisional schedule for volleyball will begin Jan. 26, and women's soccer gets under way Feb. 20.

The conference office also released a 2021 football schedule that has teams playing an 11-game schedule beginning Sept. 2.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services