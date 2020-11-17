Super Quiz: Women 6 x 6

The first female prime minister of India.
Known for playing Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films.
Widely described as the de facto leader of the European Union.
She married Tom Cruise and then Keith Urban.
The name of this English-born actress sounds like the owner of a Mini car.
She married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex.
Tennis star who was voted Female Athlete of the Year in both 1957 and 1958.
She is the only deaf performer to have won an Academy Award for Best Actress.
This star of "The Wings of the Dove" is often referred to as the "Corset Queen."
ANSWERS:
Indira Gandhi
Carrie Fisher
Angela Merkle
Nicole Kidman
Minnie Driver
Meghan Markle
Althea Gibson
Marlee Matlin
Helena Bonham Carter
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.