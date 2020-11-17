Washington County election officials correct data entry error

Max Deitchler (from left) and Bill Ackerman, both members of the Washington County Election Commission, work Thursday Nov. 5, 2020, with Renee Oelschlaeger commission chairman as they discuss absentee ballots that arrived with problematic signatures during a meeting of the commission in the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County election officials met for four minutes Monday to correct a data entry error in some certification notices for the special elections held Nov. 3.

Jennifer Price, elections director, said four of the original certificates, which were approved by the Washington County Election Commission on Friday afternoon, had incorrect vote totals.

The certificates with the incorrect totals were individual certificates prepared for special elections in Lincoln, Prairie Grove, the Prairie Grove School District and Goshen. A larger certificate with vote totals for all of the contests on the ballot, which was prepared for the County Clerk's Office and the Secretary of State's Office, had the correct totals. The certification notices are required by Arkansas law.

"We had entered the wrong numbers," Price said. "We entered in some early vote numbers instead of the total vote numbers."

Price said the certificates had not been sent to the cities or the school district when she discovered the error, but she had sent emails to those entities. She said she sent another email to the cities and school district to alert them of the needed correction and asked the Election Commission to meet Monday to approve the amended certificates. Commission members Bill Ackerman and Max Deitchler participated in a Zoom meeting and approved the correction.

"I assume that takes care of this issue, and there's no damage done," Ackerman said. "I appreciate you catching it in a timely manner."

Deitchler said the initial use of the incorrect vote totals was no more than "a scrivener's error" and had no effect on the election.

"It's just an honest, simple mistake," he said. "It didn't even go out in the mail."