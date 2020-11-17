Woman charged in Jonesboro stabbing

A Jonesboro woman was arrested on allegations she attacked a man with two knives, causing him to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Belinda Jordan, 39, was charged with first-degree domestic battery resulting in serious physical injury. Craighead County jail records show she was arrested Friday morning soon after the incident and released on bail Monday night.

A witness, identified in the arrest report as Jordan’s father, told police he was sitting at a table in the house at 3848 Turfway Drive drinking with another man when Jordan attacked the man he was sitting with, according to Jonesboro police.

Police said they responded to the house, obtained video footage of the incident and saw Jordan stab the man in the chest while bringing the other knife behind his back.

Later during the attack, Jordan started stabbing the man with both hands from the front, according to police.

The injured man ran out of the house and down the street before collapsing, police said.

Paramedics transported the injured man, who suffered knife wounds to his body and face, to a local hospital, according to the report.

The report stated that police were called to the scene after a neighbor called and reported the incident.

Police said they interviewed Jordan at the scene, but she was “intoxicated” at the time.