Authorities investigating shooting death of Quitman woman

A 41-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Cleburne County on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about a woman found dead inside a house in the 900 block of Firehouse Road in Quitman, about 24 miles northwest of Searcy, shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. They discovered the body of Addie “Christy” Owen of Quitman, according to a news release by the Cleburne County sheriff’s office. Authorities said Owen had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the woman’s death as a homicide, and a person of interest is in custody, the release states. The investigation is ongoing.