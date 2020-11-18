Authorities investigating shooting death of Quitman woman

Police tape
A 41-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Cleburne County on Tuesday night, authorities said.
Deputies responded to a call about a woman found dead inside a house in the 900 block of Firehouse Road in Quitman, about 24 miles northwest of Searcy, shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. They discovered the body of Addie “Christy” Owen of Quitman, according to a news release by the Cleburne County sheriff’s office. Authorities said Owen had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the woman’s death as a homicide, and a person of interest is in custody, the release states. The investigation is ongoing.
