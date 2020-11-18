Sections
Clinic to offer free flu shots Saturday

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:15 a.m.

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. will offer free flu shots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in a drive-thru session at its Pine Bluff clinic, 1101 Tennessee St.

Free flu shots will be offered for adults 19 years old and older. Participants will remain in their vehicles throughout the entire process, according to a news release.

"JCCSI has a dedicated medical team to provide community members free flu shots," according to the release.

The agency operates seven clinics in Jefferson and Pulaski counties.

"The mission of JCCSI is to provide high quality, accessible primary health care and social services to all patients, especially to vulnerable and special populations, such as the homeless and individuals living with HIV/AIDS," according to the release.

