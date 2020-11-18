Council OKs purchase of property

The White Hall City Council approved the purchase of a vacant home on Anderson Street. It will be used as needed by the park department or other city operations. (Special to The Commercial)

With the thought of future growth in mind, the White Hall City Council unanimously approved Monday evening the purchase of a vacant home near City Hall.

The rental property, at 307 Anderson Ave., includes a 38-by-100-foot corner lot and a mid-century house.

It will cost the city $50,000 plus any closing costs.

"At the moment we plan to clean the property up a bit and, as time permits, improve the property," said Mayor Noel Foster.

The property sits on the northeast corner of Anderson Avenue and Parkway Drive, which is across the street from City Hall at 101 Parkway Drive and White Hall City Park.

It will be used as needed by the Parks Department or other city operations, Foster said.