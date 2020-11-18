Developers urge form-based code for downtown Springdale neighborhood updates

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The Springdale City Hall is seen in downtown Springdale in this 2017 file photo.

SPRINGDALE -- Developers on Tuesday evening told city leaders they like working with the form-based code the city requires for building in downtown Springdale. They encouraged the Planning Commission, which met in a work session Tuesday evening, to extend the special zoning to residential neighborhoods north and south of Emma Avenue.

Form-based code takes into consideration the entire district and its character, directing development that fits into the city's vision for the downtown district, said Austin Thomas, an assistant planner for the city. The form-based code allows for a variety of options, including residential, commercial and other uses to exist together, sometimes in the same building. It also emphasizes a building's design over its use.

The city put the special zoning in place in 2015 to help revitalize the city's downtown district anchored by Emma Avenue.

"The form-based code is the best way to establish a usable, walkable downtown the community has said it wanted," said Daniel Hintz, a local planner and investor. "But why only limit it to part of town if all people want walkable communities and neighborhoods?"

For now, the commission wants to give the developers the option of using the form-based code for neighborhoods surrounding Mill Street to the north of downtown and South Powell Street to the south.

The Mill Street district would be bordered by West Huntsville Avenue on the south, Shiloh Street on the west, Sanders Street on the north and Mill Street on the east. The area includes Bluff Cemetery and two senior living communities.

The Powell district would be bound by Caudle Avenue on the north, the Springdale Municipal Airport on the east, East Robinson Avenue on the south and Turner Street on the west. The area includes Jones Elementary, Applegate Apartments and other single- and multifamily residences.

Ken Hall said the form-based code enables him and his development partner Tom Lundstrom to look at a site and quickly realize what they can do with it.

"And that's important in this fast-paced market," he added.

Hall noted several properties the team considered are still awaiting sale because they couldn't make the development profitable under the city's regular zoning code.

Hintz said the versatility allowed under the form-based code maximizes development opportunities downtown, especially when starting a new project on a vacant lot in the midst of older homes.

"Urban infill can be a challenge," he said. "You might want to do the right thing, but your next-door neighbor doesn't."

The form-based code gives developers a baseline of rules to follow, and the city will ensure quality development, Hintz continued.

"It's solid public policy that protects investment," he said.

The developers mentioned aspects of development not covered by the city's current form-based code for downtown, including parking, utility capacity, retention and drainage of stormwater and fire codes.

"The devil's in the details," said developer Phillip Taldo.

Hintz suggested the city tie capital improvement projects to the development -- especially as the infrastructure in the downtown area is some of the oldest in the city.

Peyton Parker, a Planning Commission member who attended the meeting via Zoom agreed. Streets other than Emma need attention, he said.

Mill Street -- a tree-lined street many want to be walkable -- is not, Parker said. He noted it's narrow, and the sidewalks are broken or nonexistent.

"We are trying to connect these communities with the downtown amenities," he said. "If we are going to implement something like this, it feels like we have to do it together with capital improvements."

Hintz said small and first-time developers often seen in the downtown area can't afford to help the city build infrastructure. Most developers are required to install drainage, water and sewer capacity, curb and guttering.

Even moving a cable line 5 feet can kill a small project, Hintz said.

"But small developers can be more powerful as a group," he said. "We can join together, and do them block by block."

Hintz asked the city to help facilitate such groups. He also suggested training for small developers.

"Don't just adopt it and go," he said. "You can instill opportunity for folks who are already down here, not just someone coming in from the outside."