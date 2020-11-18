Group attends vets event

The United States Daughters (U.S.D.) of 1812 were among invited guests at the Veterans Day celebration at MacArthur Military Museum, according to a news release.

Attended by invited guests only due to Covid-19, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) hosted the salute to all veterans on Nov. 11.

Keynote speakers were Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Major General Patricia M. Anslow of the Arkansas National Guard.

Anslow is currently serving as chief of staff at the U.S. Southern Command.

In that role, Anslow also serves as an ex-officio member of the Center for Leadership at Florida International University Board of Advisors, according to the release.

Before reporting to her current post in July 2018, Anslow's deployments had her leading thousands from Saudi Arabia to Iraq to Kosovo.

As a second lieutenant, a year out of the military academy, Anslow, then 23, found herself leading 44 troops during Operation Desert Storm.

She made history when she became the first female general in the Arkansas National Guard.

Traveling from Florida to address the assemblage, she stated Arkansas was her second home as a member of the National Guard.

Anslow emphasized one of the simple ways to support veterans and active duty military is to thank them when encountered, according to the release.

Other attendees at the celebration included members of the state legislature, U.S. Rep. French Hill; Arkansas National Guard dignitaries, including Adjutant General Kendall Penn and his staff; Veterans Service Organizations, including the Marine Corps League, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Arkansas Veterans Coalition; the U.S.D. 1812; the Korean Consulate and others.

Invitations were by name and representing U.S.D. 1812 were Simon Bradford Pine Bluff Chapter and State President Kay Tatum along with National Chairwoman for Veterans, Sheila Beatty-Krout.

The ADVA and U.S.D. 1812 have worked together on many projects benefiting veterans.

The master of ceremonies was Command Sgt. Major Steven Veazey, the National Guard senior enlistment leader.

Music was provided by the 106th Army Band, which recognized each branch of the military with its service song.