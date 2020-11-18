Pulaski County Election Commission votes to certify results in West Little Rock race

The Pulaski County Election Commission on Wednesday voted to certify the results of the House District 32 election after a legal challenge to the results was dismissed by a Pulaski County judge.

The commission certified Democrat Ashley Hudson as the winner, defeating state Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, by 24 votes, 8,404 to 8,380.

Sorvillo had challenged the results of his re-election bid, prompting the commission to delay certifying the results in District 32, located in West Little Rock.

Sorvillo's attorneys argued that the results in the House race were "invalid, and incapable of correction" after election workers mistakenly fed 372 disqualified ballots through electronic tabulating machines, mixing them in with valid ballots. Officials determined that 32 of those ballots were cast in District 32, more than the margin between the two candidates.

The lawsuit had sought an emergency order to block the election commission from certifying the results, as well as an order calling for a new election.

But Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon, citing a lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

Sorvillo's attorney, AJ Kelley, immediately filed a notice of appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

However, Commission Chairwoman Evelyn Gomez, a Republican, said the lack of a court injunction left the commission with "no legal ground" not to certify the results by the Nov. 18 certification deadline.

The case reached Griffen's court after three other judges recused.

