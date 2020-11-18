Marshall resigns from Wichita St.

FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo, Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Marshall in San Diego. Marshall resigned Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wichita State men's basketball Coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday after an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed before the upcoming season.

Marshall came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he'd been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he'd seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota. Marshall denied the claims.

The school said Marshall agreed to a settlement of $7.75 million to be paid over the next six years.

"This was a difficult decision, but one I feel was necessary for my family, the university and, most importantly, the student-athletes," Marshall said. "I wish to thank the coaches, student-athletes, the university, the community, and all of Shocker Nation for their unending dedication, support and loyalty. I am incredibly proud of this men's basketball program and all it has achieved over the past 14 years."

Shockers assistant coach Isaac Brown, who has been with the program since 2014, will serve as interim coach. Their season begins Nov. 25 against Utah State in Sioux Falls, S.D.

"I know this is a difficult time for our kids, but we will come together as a team and continue to compete," Brown said. "We have a great group of kids and staff, and we will work hard each day to represent our school and our city."

Wichita State Athletic Director Darron Boatright said "the university acknowledges the success of the basketball program under Coach Marshall," but that it was in the best interest of the program to part ways.

"What the program needs right now is stability," Boatright said. "Isaac has been here for seven years and has good rapport and relationships with the players and staff. I think he is the natural choice."

Marshall steadfastly had denied any accusation that he had struck a player or choked an assistant, though five players told The Wichita Eagle they saw him hit Morris during the 2015-16 season. Eight other players told The Eagle they saw him put his hands around Lindsted's throat during the 2016-17 season.

Wichita State launched an inquiry in October, hiring St. Louis-based law firm Tueth Kenney to handle the probe.

"Many players thrive in the system we have created and are energized by our team culture," Marshall said soon after the allegations surfaced. "For those players, I am a motivator, a pusher, someone who can tap into their greatest potential. For others, I can be demanding, harsh or strict. I don't argue with those descriptions.

"What I am not is demeaning or abusive. I have deep respect for all my players."

Marshall won at least 20 games in 11 consecutive seasons. Along the way, the Shockers made a stunning run to the Final Four during the 2012-13 season, then went unbeaten during the regular season and finished 35-1 the next year. The program wound up sending several players -- including Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet -- to the NBA.