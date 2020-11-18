Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Bucks shake up roster

Point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday. The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told The Associated Press. ESPN, The Athletic and The New York Times first reported details of the Holiday trade. ESPN also said the Bucks were executing a second trade with Sacramento, with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James going to Milwaukee for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova. Widely considered one of the best defenders in the NBA, Holiday averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists last season.

Drummond stays with Cavs

Center Andre Drummond has told the Cleveland Cavaliers he will exercise his $28.7 million contract option and stay with them this season. Drummond was acquired by Cleveland in a surprising trade from Detroit in February. He had been expected for months to pick up the option. A two-time All-Star with Detroit, the 27-year-old Drummond has consistently said he enjoys playing with the young Cavs. But now that he's under contract for 2021, he could be packaged by the team in a trade because he has an expiring deal. Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in eight games with the Cavs, who were one of the eight teams excluded form the Orlando bubble. For his career, Drummond has averaged 14.5 points and 13.8 rebounds.

TENNIS

Thiem beats Nadal

Dominic Thiem mastered the tiebreakers again to get the better of Rafael Nadal, and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas also won Tuesday on Day 3 of the ATP Finals in London. Thiem beat the 20-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets and secured his spot in the semifinals when Tsitsipas outlasted tournament newcomer Andrey Rublev in the evening match. Thiem clinched a 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) win on his fifth match point in his first meeting with Nadal since the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, when the Austrian player prevailed after winning three tiebreakers in a tight four-set match. Nadal, who beat Rublev in straight sets in their opener, missed a chance to qualify with a match to spare and next will play Tsitsipas on Thursday with a semifinal place at stake. Nadal has never won the ATP Finals, one of few gaps on his resume.

FOOTBALL

Opt outs hit Gamecocks

South Carolina has lost another starting cornerback in Israel Mukuamu after he opted out of the season, joining his defensive backfield partner Jaycee Horn in preparing for the NFL Draft. Interim coach Mike Bobo said Tuesday four players have opted out since the school dismissed Coach Will Muschamp on Sunday. Joining Mukuamu and Horn are safety R.J. Roderick and defensive lineman Makius Scott. The Gamecocks (2-5) face Missouri (2-3) on Saturday night. Mukuamu is a 6-4, 205-pound junior who was an all-SEC second-team selection in 2019. He and Horn shared the team lead with two interceptions each. Horn announced his decision to opt out Monday. Bobo, the first-year offensive coordinator, was named to take over for Muschamp. Bobo said that defensive line starters Aaron Sterling and Brad Johnson are out for the year with injuries.

More placed on virus list

The New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders put players on the NFL's covid-19 list Tuesday, while Washington had its first instance of someone in the organization testing positive for the coronavirus since the season began. The NFL said there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing from Nov. 8-14. That brings the league's total to 95 players and 175 other personnel since Aug. 1, not counting new cases this week. Giants kicker Graham Gano landed on the reserve/covid-19 test. Washington also placed injured defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis on the list after announcing a positive test. The other players put on the list Tuesday were Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, and Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner. Washington's positive test result was the team's first since July.

Packers activate Lazard

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has been activated from injured reserve after missing six games. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move Tuesday. Lazard had the best game of his pro career Sept. 27 when he caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in a 37-30 victory at New Orleans, but he suffered a core injury in that game and hasn't played since. The 2018 undrafted free agent from Iowa State has 13 catches for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns in 3 games this season. Lazard had 35 catches for 477 yards and 3 touchdowns last year. The Packers (7-2) play at Indianapolis (6-3) on Sunday.

Jets get rid of Desir

The New York Jets released cornerback Pierre Desir on Tuesday after a disappointing half season with the team. Desir was one of General Manager Joe Douglas' key offseason signings last winter when he brought the former Colts standout in on a one-year, $3.75 million deal. The 30-year-old cornerback was viewed as a starter, but struggled with hamstring issues during training camp and was then benched in the middle of the regular-season opener against Buffalo. Desir reclaimed the starting job two weeks later and led the Jets with three interceptions, including two against Denver on Oct. 1. But he was inconsistent in coverage -- with the last straw coming against New England in New York's last game Nov. 9 when he gave up a late 31-yard catch to Damiere Byrd.

Bengals cut recent pickup

The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday waived defensive end Takk McKinley less than a week after claiming him off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons. The team said he failed a physical, but didn't provide any other details. The Bengals picked up McKinley last Wednesday after he was waived by the Falcons, who made the move after the 2017 first-round draft pick had expressed on social media his desire to get out of Atlanta. The Falcons did not pick up McKinley's fifth-year option before the season. He had a combined 13 sacks in his first two seasons. He wasn't in uniform for the Bengals' 36-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

BASEBALL

Bellinger has surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the right shoulder he dislocated celebrating a playoff home run last month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Bellinger is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. He could be cleared to swing a bat in four weeks. Bellinger, 25, dislocated the shoulder when he smashed forearms with Kike Hernandez celebrating his go-ahead home run in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. Bellinger popped the shoulder back in place. He was in pain the next day -- an off day before Game 1 of the World Series -- but didn't miss a game. Bellinger had previously dislocated the shoulder multiple times. Most recently, he suffered the injury diving for a ball at first base in May 2019. He missed the next game but returned two days later. He went on to win the National League MVP award.