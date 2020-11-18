Police investigate fatal shooting in Hot Springs

Hot Springs police officers interview witnesses to a fatal shooting that occurred at around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the Best Court Motel, 638 Ouachita. - Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

A man died Tuesday evening following a shooting that took place a short distance from the Garland County sheriff’s office in Hot Springs, police said.

At around 5 p.m., Hot Springs police officers responded to the 600 block of Ouachita Avenue regarding a shooting and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release by Hot Springs police. Police said the victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was transported by LifeNet to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"Detectives are still currently interviewing witnesses," the release states. "Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available."