Washington state man accused in mother's slaying surrenders in Arkansas

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:41 a.m.
SEATTLE — A Washington state man charged in the shooting death of his mother in May surrendered to police in Arkansas earlier this week, authorities said.

Redmond Police spokesperson Andrea Wolf-Buck said Charles Kramer, 35, was staying with relatives in Bentonville before deciding to surrender, The Seattle Times reported.

King County prosecutors charged Kramer on Friday with premeditated first-degree murder after accusing him of shooting his mother Ramona Whited, 59, with a hunting rifle while she slept on May 13.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Alexandra Voorhees said a police investigation determined Kramer hid the weapon and waited for hours to notify police of her death after shooting her.

Court records show a $2 million warrant was issued for his arrest. Kramer remained in the Benton County jail on Wednesday morning on an out-of-state hold, an online inmate roster shows.

Court records did not indicate Wednesday morning if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

