Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Top 2022 target plans Arkansas visit; decision coming

by Richard Davenport | Today at 4:10 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption ESPN 4-star safety Isaac Thompson visited Arkansas on Feb. 1.

An ESPN junior 300 prospect plans to announce his college decision soon, and a visit to Arkansas is in his plans.

Highly regarded junior athlete Isaac Thompson will announce his college on Dec. 4.

Thompson — 6-1, 192 pounds, of St. Louis University High School — announced his top 10 list of Arkansas, Missouri, LSU, Texas, Southern Cal, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Florida and Georgetown on July 21.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 20 safety and No. 245 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class. Thompson and his father visited Fayetteville for Coach Sam Pittman’s first junior day on Feb. 1.

The father and son recently visited Michigan. They hoped to visit Arkansas this weekend for the LSU game, but they probably won’t be able to make it.

Thompson's father, Hickey Thompson, said they will definitely visit Arkansas next weekend. He said he wants Isaac to get a feel for the city of Fayetteville.

Hickey said he had a great conversation with Pittman on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT