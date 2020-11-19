Arkansas waterfowl report

Ducks are shown in public duck hunting areas in eastern Arkansas.

Waterfowl season in Arkansas officially opens 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday. As they have for more than two decades, Arkansans will enjoy a 60-day duck season with two splits scheduled during the season. Also, as with last year, this year's 60-day season will run until the end of January, meaning that there will be a few more days of rest in early December for the migrating waterfowl.

This weekend's outlook appears to indicate slower hunting for those looking to hunt mallards. That's not unusual for November in Arkansas, said Arkansas Game and Fish Commission waterfowl coordinator Luke Naylor, but habitat conditions aren't ideal at this time for migrating ducks. Areas that are rain-dependent for water are dry now.

"For this first weekend, I have low expectations. Very low," Naylor said, though he added that hunters throughout Arkansas should still see ducks, especially the usual gadwalls, shovelers and teal that frequent the state before the big move of mallards. "Overall over the past month, habitat availability has largely declined, with the exception of the helpful efforts of landowners to flood harvested rice fields ands with what we can do in our moist-soil units. We closed the boards on our [greentree reservoirs] on Monday. A lot of areas, like Dave Donaldson [Black River WMA] will have a quick response in terms of holding water, and much of that area should be flooded for this weekend."

Some other popular areas like Ed Gordon Point Remove WMA in west-central Arkansas are drier than they've been the past two years. Wetter weather in the runup to duck season in 2018-19 had Point Remove Creek running over its banks and helping flood units in the WMA. This year, following a six-year project on the WMA, there is ability to pump water but the creek is not running high. George H. Dunklin Bayou Meto WMA, even with the boards put in place to hold water, has no water in Temple Island or Buckingham Flats.

However, other favorite public hunting grounds are beginning to see some water where it can be pumped. Read the listing below of all the AGFC's WMAs and GTRs and the current habitat conditions.

*Water levels listed in this report were taken Monday and do not reflect any rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS

BIG LAKE WMA

North Woods GTR Mast production is good. The Bo Dock gauge currently reads 233.6. Target level is 235.5 with 0% flooded.

South Woods GTR Mast production is fair. The 7-mile gauge is currently at 232.6 feet. Target level is 234.5 feet with 20% flooded.

Simmons Field Millet and sedge production is good. Native production is very good in the in the north, middle and south fields with 5 acres of millet planted in the north field. All fields were rolled with a cleated roller in April. 80% flooded.

DAVE DONALDSON BLACK RIVER WMA

Waterfowl hunters should be aware of hangers and submerged logs within the boat runs and GTRs. Keep boats off the levees so AGFC personnel can access the area. Boats blocking access will be moved. Unattended trailers are not to be left overnight on parking areas. River level is 4.17 feet msl and holding.

Upper Island GTR Moderate mast crop in the GTRs. Water gauge is below readable level. Target level is 269.5. 100% flooded.

Lower Island GTR Moderate mast crop in the GTRs. Water gauge is below readable level. Target level is 268.5. 15% flooded.

Upper Reyno GTR Moderate mast crop in the GTRs. Water gauge is below readable level. Target level is 266.9. 10% flooded.

Lower Reyno GTR Moderate mast crop in the GTRs. Water gauge is below readable level. Target level is 266.3. 10% flooded.

Winchester GTR Moderate mast crop in the GTRs. Water gauge is below readable level. Target level is 263.7. 150% flooded.

EARL BUSS BAYOU DEVIEW WMA

South Oliver GTR Mast production has been good. The area is 10% flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.0. Water is present only in the natural sloughs.

Thompson Tract GTR Mast production has been good. The area is 0% flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.0 feet.

Lake Hogue WRA Primarily deep open water habitat. Normal pool level.

SHIREY BAY RAINEY BRAKE WMA

Adam Brake GTR Mast production is good. Water level is 238 with a target level of 240.0. 15% flooded.

Rainey Brake GTR Mast crop is good. 30% flooded.

Eagle Pond GTR Mast production is good. 20% flooded.

Phase III Moist-Soil Unit Good wetland-type vegetation. 20% flooded.

Charles Crisp Moist-Soil Unit Good wetland-type vegetation. 60% flooded.

Ward Field Moist-Soil Unit Good wetland-type vegetation. 75% flooded.

River Field Moist-Soil Unit Good wetland-type vegetation. 55% flooded.

ST. FRANCIS SUNKEN LANDS WMA

Hunt Area Mast production is good. Water levels in the huntable areas are dependent on the St. Francis River. The target level for providing huntable timber is 212.0 feet msl at the Oak Donnick gauge. As of Nov. 17, levels were 211.47 feet msl.

Snowden WRA Mixed grasses are present. 0% flooded.

Payneway WRA Pools A,B, C, and D have mixed smartweed and barnyard grasses. Moderate mast is available within pools A, B and C. Pool A is at 0%. Pool B is at 0%. Pool C is at 0% and Pool D is at 0%.

EAST CENTRAL ARKANSAS

HENRY GRAY HURRICANE LAKE WMA

North GTR Good mast crop. Glaise Creek gauge at 191.07. All structures on the North GTR are closed.

South GTR Fair mast crop. Glaise Creek gauge at 191.07. All structures on the North GTR are open.

REX HANCOCK BLACK SWAMP WMA

Gregory GTR. Good mast crop. The Cache River level is 6.2 feet and falling on the Patterson Gauge. 35% flooded.

Main WMA Good mast crop. 40% flooded.

Wyeville Unit Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100% coverage.

SHEFFIELD NELSON DAGMAR WMA

Mud Slough GTR Good mast crop. 65% flooded.

Apple Lake WRA Good mast crop. 90% flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit A Good millet and native vegetation. 100% flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit B Natural slough area with beneficial wetland plants. 100% flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit C Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100% flooded.

STEVE N. WILSON RAFT CREEK BOTTOMS WMA

Unit A Excellent stand of native vegetation. 45% flooded.

Unit B Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 45% flooded.

Unit C Good stand of native vegetation. 35% flooded.

Unit D (Youth Area) Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100% flooded.

Unit E Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 45% flooded.

Unit F Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 45% flooded.

Unit G Fair stand of millet and native vegetation. 50% flooded.

Unit H (Mobility-impaired blind) Excellent stand of native vegetation. 100% flooded.

Unit I Habitat conditions are poor. 100% flooded.

Unit J (Cypert Tract) Excellent stand of native vegetation. 25% flooded.

Unit K (Cypert Tract) Excellent stand of native vegetation. 40% flooded.

Unit L (Cypert Tract) Fair stand of native vegetation. 15% flooded.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

CRAIG D. CAMPBELL LAKE CONWAY RESERVOIR

Habitat and water levels are normal on both Pierce and Dix creeks.

BELL SLOUGH WMA

Bell Slough GTR Poor to moderate mast crop. 30% flooded.

Palarm Creek WRA Units 1 & 2 Natural vegetation and planted millet. 30% flooded.

CYPRESS BAYOU WMA

Hunt Area Good mast crop. 100% flooded.

Red Cut Slough Tract Unit 1 Good stand of millet and native vegetation. Water level 25%.

Unit 2 Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. Water level 15%.

Unit 3 Good stand of millet and native vegetation. Water level 5%.

Unit 4 Good stand of native vegetation. Water level 5%.

Unit 5 Good stand of native vegetation. Water level 15%.

Unit 6 Good stand of native vegetation. Water level 15%.

HARRIS BRAKE WMA

Harris Brake Upper Unit Good mast in the GTR. 2% flooded.

Harris Brake Lower Unit Good mast in the GTR. 0% flooded.

HOLLAND BOTTOMS WMA

WRA Moist Soil Unit (East/West) Good mast. 50% flooded.

Lake Pickthorne WRA Excellent conditions. East cell 100% flooded. West Cell is 100% flooded.

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

DR. LESTER SITZES III BOIS D' ARC WMA

Bois d'Arc Lake WRA Closed to hunting. Normal.

Red Slough WRA Closed to hunting. Water level 0%.

GTR Good mast production. Water level 0%.

Little Grassy Habitat is good. Water level 0%.

MILLWOOD LAKE Habitat is good. Water level 259.4.

OZAN WMA

Unit 1 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

Unit 2 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

Unit 3 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

Unit 4 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

Unit 5 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

SULPHUR RIVER WMA

Mercer Bayou Habitat conditions are fair. Water level is low. No boat access.

Henry Moore WRA Closed to hunting. 0% flooded.

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

BERYL ANTHONY LOWER OUACHITA WMA The only water on the WMA currently is in the oxbow lakes.

FREDDIE BLACK CHOCTAW ISLAND WMA DEER RESEARCH AREA Habitat conditions are good. There is variable flooding associated with the Mississippi River. Use extreme caution when boating on the river.

TRUSTEN HOLDER Habitat conditions good. Flooding is river dependent.

SEVEN DEVILS SWAMP WMA Habitat conditions good. Below gauge. Water levels are variable depending on Cut-Off Creek levels.

CUT-OFF CREEK WMA

Hunt Area Habitat conditions are good. Some water in sloughs and low areas.

Pigeon Creek WRA Habitat conditions are good. Pumping is almost complete.

BAYOU METO WMA

Upper Vallier GTR Good habitat. Water level 173.6 feet, full pool at 180 feet.

Lower Vallier GTR Good habitat. Water level 173.3 feet, full pool at 179 feet.

Government Cypress GTR Good habitat. Water level 176.31 feet, full pool at 179 feet.

Buckingham Flats GTR Good habitat. 170.58 msl. First phase of pumping completed.

Temple Island GTR Good habitat. Water level 178.42

Canon Brake Good habitat. Water level 166.1 msl. Full pool at 177 msl.

Halowell WRA Excellent habitat. Staggered flooding of units. 60% flooded. Good numbers of ducks on south units

Wrape Plantation WRA Excellent habitat. Staggered flooding of units.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

DARDANELLE WMA

McKennon Bottoms 8 acres of native millet, 24 acres of fallow ground. 25% and pumping.

Potter's Pothole Hartman Waterfowl Unit Good stand of native vegetation. 0% flooded. Pumping will begin this week.

OZARK POOL

Dyer Lake Cells Fair Excellent stand of barnyard grass, toothcup, smartweed and sprangletop. Unit 3 was impacted by summer flooding and needs disturbance that is scheduled for next year. Units 1 and 2 are 100% flooded. Unit 3 is 100% flooded.

NIMROD LLOYD MILLWOOD WMA

Nimrod GTR The red oak mast crop and desirable native vegetation growth this year was far less substantial than in previous years. One reason for the lack of desirable forage has a lot ot do with the above-average rainfall and flooding this year. 0% flooded.

The water control structures were closed Monday, Nov. 16. Flooding of this area is rainfall dependent.

ED GORDON POINT REMOVE WMA

Little Hole (Unit 1) Natural vegetation. 70% flooded.

Willow Island Natural vegetation. 90% flooded.

Red Gate Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 75% flooded.

Pig Trough (Units 4 and 5) Natural vegetation. 60% flooded.

Cedar Ridge (Unit 6) Natural vegetation. 50% flooded.

Unit 7A Japanese millet. 80% flooded.

Unit 7B Natural vegetation. 10% flooded.

Duck Trap Natural vegetation. 50% flooded.

Unit 8A Natural vegetation. 50% flooded.

Unit 8B Natural vegetation. 50% flooded.

Unit 8A Natural vegetation. 75% flooded.

Unit 9 Natural vegetation. 90% flooded.

Controversy Corner (Unit 10) Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 10% flooded.

Remmel Marsh Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 40% flooded.

Mud Pond (Unit 12) Natural vegetation. 90% flooded.

Turkey Pond (Unit 13A) Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 10% flooded.

Turkey Pond (Unit 13B) Natural vegetation. 10% flooded.

Turkey Pond (Unit 13C) Japanese millet. 15% flooded.

Teeny Pond (Unit 14) Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 60% flooded.

Salt Lick (Unit 15) Japanese millet. Water level 60%.

Bobby's Pond (Unit 16) Japanese millet. 60% flooded.

Race Track (Unit 17) Japanese millet. 50% flooded.

FROG BAYOU WMA

Unit 1 Sprangletop, wild millet, smartweed, nutsedge, Japanese millet planted in the northwest corner. 100% flooded.

Unit 2 Good stand of barnyard grass and nutsedge. 100% flooded.

Unit 3 Smartweed, toothcup, nutsedge, barnyard grass, sprangle top and duck potato. 60% flooded. Pumping under way.

Unit 4 Barnyard grass, sprangle top, annual smartweed, nutsedge and crabgrass. 100% flooded.

Unit 5 Sprangle top, wild millet, smartweed, knotgrass, nutsedge and duck potato. 50% flooded. Pumping under way.

Unit 6 Barnyard grass, smartweed, crabgrass and sprangle top. 50% flooded. Pumping will begin Dec. 2.

Unit 7 Excellent stand of barnyard grass, sprangletop and smartweed. 100% flooded. 50% flooded. Pumping will begin Dec. 2.

GALLA CREEK WMA

Moderate stand of planted millet and natural vegetation, including a mixture of barnyard grass and sprangletop. 15% flooded. Staged flooding of the impoundment began on Nov. 12.

PETIT JEAN RIVER WMA

Santa Fe GTR Poor mast crop. 0% flooded.

Sore-Head Moist Soil Unit Moderate to great stands of desirable native vegetation throughout. 0% flooded.

Slaty Crossing Moist-Soil Unit The area was seeded with Japanese millet. Only about half of the unit produced a crop of millet, but the areas that did produce look amazing. 0% flooded.

Olin Cain Moist-Soil Unit No Report.

Black Lands Moist-Soil Unit Moderate to great stands of desirable native vegetation throughout. Poor mast crop in the wooded areas. 0% flooded.

Black Lands Duck Area Excellent mast in the wooded sections. Moderate to great stands of desirable native vegetation mixed throughout. 100% flooded.

Pullen Pond Due to ongoing waterfowl habitat enhancement projects, parts of the northeastern sections are bare ground. Other parts of this area have spotted sections of great desirable native vegetation. Water level 15%.

Pond Creek GTR Poor mast crop with good stands of desirable native vegetation in the open lands. 0% flooded.

Slaty GTR Excellent mast crop. 10% flooded.

Black Lands Duck Area Poor red oak mast crop. This area also contains a mix of moderate to great stands of desirable native vegetation mixed throughout. 0% flooded.