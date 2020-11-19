Arkansas bars, restaurants licensed to sell alcohol must close at 11 p.m., governor says

In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. ( Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File )

Arkansas businesses licensed to sell and allow consumption of alcohol on their premises must close at 11 p.m., Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday.

The state Health Department directive covers restaurants, bars and private clubs with “on-premise” permits, according to a news release by the governor’s office. The directive will take effect Friday and remain in place through Jan. 3, 2021.

“In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus as a result of prolonged social interaction in group settings, I am accepting the recommendation of the Winter COVID Task Force to require bars, restaurants, and clubs that sell alcohol for consumption in their establishment to close at 11 p.m.,” Hutchinson said in the release. “This is a balanced approach that is limited and targeted as we work to reduce new COVID cases in our state.”

CORRECTION: The state Health Department directive will remain in place through Jan. 3, 2021. An earlier version of this story provided an incorrect date for the directive's scheduled end.