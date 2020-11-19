Deputies find 3 dead at North Little Rock home

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office was investigating after two women and a man were found dead in North Little Rock on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call at 7109 Forest Dale Drive about a man inside a home he was not supposed to be in at 9:50 p.m. said Lt. Robert Garrett, sheriff’s office spokesman. While on the way to the scene, deputies received information about a man shooting a gun outside the residence, he said.

According to Garrett, investigators found three people at the home who had been killed: a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s and an older woman.

The sheriff's office said it will release additional information as it becomes available.