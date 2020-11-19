ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Illusionist to perform at UCA; hometown comic returns for show

Illusionist Kevin Spencer performs this weekend at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Comic's homecoming

Comedian, social media presence and Little Rock native Christianee Porter, who performs as "Miss Shirleen," will be onstage at 4 p.m. Nov. 28 and 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Loony Bin, in the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center, Interstate 430 and North Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. The shows are open to patrons 18 and older. Tickets are $32.70-$38.15. Visit lr.loonybincomedy.com.

Porter, who now lives in Atlanta, stepped up from acting, singing, rapping and dancing in 2013 to take up stand-up comedy. Rather than struggle to find stage time, she started making improvisational videos online as different characters; "Miss Sherleen" went viral in 2016. Porter was also part of the cast of Tyler Perry's film "Madea's Family Funeral."

Illusionist at UCA

Illusionist and entertainer Kevin Spencer will perform at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

Spencer's Friday shows, titled "Hocus Focus: Reality & Illusion," will explore the history and vocabulary of magic, the science of wonder, famous magicians and even a few magic tricks, according to a news release. Tickets are $10, $5 for children/students.

The sensory-friendly Saturday performance, "The Magic of Kevin Spencer," combines storytelling, stage magic and audience participation. Tickets are $5.

Spencer focuses on using magic to help children with autism, developmental disabilities, intellectual challenges, emotional behavior disorders and those who have experienced trauma.

The shows are part of the Reynolds Main Stage EdUCAtion program with partial funding from the Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

'Long Way Home'

"Buy, Sell, Trade," 2019, by Margo Duvall, is on display through Nov. 30 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"The Long Way Home," an exhibition of photographs by Margo Duvall, a faculty member at Henderson State University, is on display through Nov. 30 in the East Arkansas Community College Gallery, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. Admission is free. The exhibit is also available to view virtually on the college's YouTube channel. Call (870) 633-4480 or visit EACC.edu.

Radio 'Christmas Carol'

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts will put together "A Christmas Carol, A Radio Play" by Philip Grecian, based on the novel by Charles Dickens, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe, Jonesboro. The performance will be recorded for later broadcast in December on Jonesboro radio station KJBX-FM, 106.3. Tickets are $18 and $16, $15 and $13 for senior citizens, children 12 and younger, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.