MUSIC MADNESS: Hell Camino at Stickyz, Mounce at WXYZ

Rocking Little Rock band Hell Camino plays Stickyz on Friday night for the first time since the pandemic began. Band members are Zeth Stetson, drums; Lefty Williams, guitar and vocals; and James Seyfert, bass and backing vocals. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Hell Camino, with opening act Whiskeyways, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Admission is $10 in advance, sold as table reservations. If any tickets remain on the day of the show, they will be $12.

Hell Camino describes itself as "a stoner/doom band based out of the Heart of Dixie, Little Rock" that combines blues with '70s rock, "guns and fast muscle cars."

Hell Camino is Lefty Williams on vocals and guitars, James JR Seyfert on bass and Zeth Stetson on drums. All three have been part of the Arkansas music scene for more than 20 years and have been together for two years.

◼️ Jerrod Mounce will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Pistol & The Queen will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at WXYZ bar in the Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ An Acoustic Throwdown will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. today; Friday Night Live will be held from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday; and Music Madness will be held from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday at The Library Kitchen & Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ The Juice, a duo, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Percussionists of all levels and skills are invited to a Drum Circle on its final Saturday of the year, at Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., in Little Rock. Searcy Ewell will facilitate. Donations are encouraged, masks are required and physical distancing will be practiced. Drums, chairs and hand sanitizer will be supplied. No musical experience is needed.

HOT SPRINGS

Jocko and Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

◼️ The Toast will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free.

◼️ Scenic 7 will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wagon Wheel Club, 816 Albert Pike Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free.

◼️ Cliff & Susan will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday for a dinner and sightseeing cruise on Lake Hamilton on the Belle of Hot Springs, 5200 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Cost is $55 plus tax for adults, $30 plus tax for children ages 3-10 and free for children under age 3. To book a cruise, see belleriverboat.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Sarah Cecil will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, and Liquid Kitty will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, at The Beehive Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. Admission is free.

CONWAY

Lane Long will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and TK Cowboy will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is free.

WILSON

Erin Enderlin performs, along with Austin Moody, at the Wilson Theater on Saturday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin and Austin Moody will perform in the Wilson Theater, 5 N. Jefferson St., Wilson, Saturday as part of the Wilson Music Series, with Moody at 6 p.m. and Enderlin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25; social distancing and other covid-18 precautions will be taken. Enderlin is a native of Conway and Moody is an east Tennessee country rocker.

STAY TUNED

Singer-songwriter Malcolm Holcombe will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday his "Shed #9," an acoustic version of his 2011 album, "Down the River," available on YouTube or Facebook. Tips are appreciated, but not necessary, Holcombe notes in an email. For more information, see his website at malcolmholcombe.com.

◼️ Singer-songwriter Mindy Smith will perform "An Evening at Home With Mindy Smith: Songs & Stories From the Hearth Livestream" at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets, available at mindysmith.veeps.com, start at $10 and package prices range to $195, which include virtual "meet and greet" sessions. Fans can watch live or the show will remain available through Wednesday.

◼️ Singer-songwriter Hayes Carll will do his "Alone Together Tuesdays" at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter.

◼️ Lady A (the country group formerly known as Lady Antebellum) will mark the one-year anniversary of its album, "Ocean," with the release of "Ocean Deluxe Edition," which will feature six new tracks, including "Heroes," featuring Thomas Rhett and "The Thing That Wrecks You," featuring Little Big Town.

◼️ Tim McGraw will release his latest album, "McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019," on Friday on Big Machine Records. The 14-track collection includes a cover of the Bellamy Brothers' hit, "Redneck Girl," featuring Midland. The song's lyric video is available on YouTube.

◼️ "Vinyl Supper," a new series hosted by singer-songwriter Foy Vance, will feature as a guest Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn. The free show is available on YouTube.

◼️ "The Best of the Roadhouse: A Tribute to Bob Stane" will be an online event at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook. Stane ran The Ice House club in Pasadena, Calif., where from 1961-78, he helped the careers of Steve Martin, The Dillards, The Association, The Smothers Brothers, Jay Leno, Gallagher, Pat Paulsen and David Letterman. He then abandoned retirement in 1998 to start a new club, The Coffee Gallery Backstage in Altadena, Calif.

◼️ New Americana singer-songwriter Brit Taylor will release a debut album, "Real Me," on Friday. She has written with songwriter Pat McLaughlin and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. She performs some of her songs on Roots Radio WMOT at wmot.org.

◼️ Live With Carnegie Hall presents "Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg," at 6:30 p.m. today, which will feature an interview with Justice Ginsburg's children, alongside remarks and performances by Joyce DiDonato, Renee Fleming, Denyce Graves and Patrice Michaels. The event is free and available at the Carnegie Hall sites on Facebook and YouTube.

◼️ Trey Anastasio of Phish is hosting "The Beacon Jams," an eight-week virtual residency, live from New York City's historic Beacon Theatre, every Friday at 8 p.m. through Nov. 27. The events will be streamed free exclusively on Twitch.

READ ON ...

"Sittin' In: Jazz Clubs of the 1940s and 1950s," was published Tuesday. A news release reveals that the clubs were "early bastions of racial integration." Jeff Gold wrote the book, which is being published by Arcana Books. At noon Sunday, Arcana will host a discussion with Gold and SiriusXM Real Jazz Program Director Mark Ruffin; and at 3 p.m. Monday, the National Jazz Museum in Harlem will host an interview with Gold on Facebook Live.