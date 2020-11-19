High school football statistics

Statistics
RUSHING
NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS YPC TDS
Darryl Kattich, Cedarville 203 1981 9.8 25
Jett Dennis, Greenland 273 1892 6.9 19
Kylin James, Dumas 162 1741 10.7 16
Landon Stone, Magnet Cove 186 1550 8.3 14
Owen Miller, Lake Hamilton 189 1528 8.1 18
Tevin Woodley, Lake Hamilton 183 1516 8.3 18
Hudson Brewer, Spr. Har-Ber 222 1448 6.5 16
David Williams, Greene Co. Tech 245 1390 5.7 15
Joe Himon, Pulaski Acad. 138 1381 10.0 14
Daniel Perry, Searcy 204 1377 6.8 22
Zaire Green, White Hall 183 1275 7.0 13
Ty Day, Hector 182 1270 7.0 16
Jameson Threadgill, Gurdon 95 1261 13.3 22
Daylon Powell, Hoxie 75 1250 16.6 23
Connor Baker, Pocahontas 167 1248 7.5 18
Tyler Williams, CAC 226 1247 5.5 21
Bryce McKay, Mountain Home 257 1226 4.8 9
Donovan Nooner, Atkins 143 1209 8.5 15
Javon Allen, Foreman 152 1209 8.0 11
Arthur Alvarez, Clarksville 183 1188 6.5 12
PASSING
NAME, SCHOOL COMP. ATT. YDS TDS
Ben Weese, Conway 202 335 3162 38
Garrett Brown, Benton 214 366 2887 24
Gary Phillips, Van Buren 154 292 2617 20
Tyler Gee, Cabot 147 245 2511 27
Brayden Whitford, Russellville 189 376 2504 19
Kam Turner, Rivercrest 117 177 2473 31
Christian Francisco, Rogers 154 256 2396 29
Austin Ledbetter, Bryant 132 210 2380 32
Rykar Acebo, Jonesboro 161 257 2320 20
Cole Keylon, Harrison 107 167 2258 25
Buddy Gaston, Joe T. Robinson 139 246 2139 25
L.D. Richmond, Greenwood 172 234 2135 23
Dalton McDonald, Bent. West 183 319 2129 13
Max Montgomery, Mena 159 285 2115 17
Andrew Edwards, Bentonville 124 180 2065 26
Charlie Fiser, Pulaski Acad. 151 236 2055 26
Palmer Gilbrech, CAC 156 243 2012 10
William Litton, Quitman 139 233 1969 18
Caden Sipe, Harding Acad. 152 208 1968 19
Cedric Simmons, Malvern 142 210 1886 15
Cy Hilger, Gravette 136 240 1849 16
Jeremiah Northern, Blytheville 108 215 1780 15
Bladen Fike, Fayetteville 98 189 1779 15
Ethan Slavens, Hackett 116 220 1757 23
Zack Berkemeyer, Atkins 117 223 1628 21
RECEIVING
NAME, SCHOOL REC YDS TDS
Jaiden Henry, Van Buren 58 1281 11
Bryce Bohanon, Conway 53 1239 15
Keshawn Scott, Rivercrest 58 1190 16
Hayden Schrader, Bryant 51 1014 12
Kyler Carmack, Cabot 60 1009 13
Connor Clark, Jonesboro 75 1004 7
Jalyn Witcher, Pulaski Acad. 58 961 17
Peyton Hester, Hackett 51 959 10
Cooper White, Pulaski Acad. 44 958 11
Jackson Richmond, CAC 53 908 5
Noah Moix, Harrison 25 900 13
Stephon Coleman, Hoxie 25 899 13
Cameron Harris, Benton 56 878 12
Braden Jay, Cabot 42 869 8
Deuce Moore, E. Poinsett Co. 48 868 9
Gaven Hooper, Mena 51 844 9
Logen Walker, Mountain Home 44 843 9
Erin Mathes, Quitman 49 829 8
Cooper Smith, Bentonville 44 825 11
Ty Dugger, Harding Acad. 57 821 10
Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville 41 819 7
Dante Reed, Malvern 52 812 6
TACKLES
NAME, SCHOOL TOT
Jett Silor, Quitman 160
William Litton, Quitman 152
Peyton Hester, Hackett 147
Ty Hipps, Russellville 135
Zavior Taylor, Pocahontas 133
William Perrigo, HS Lakeside 123
Cauy House, Mena 122
Weston Winters, Hackett 121
Conner Stacy, Bauxite 118
Braden Oliver, Searcy 115
Josiah Johnson, Pulaski Acad. 115
Payton Liebhaber, Paragould 115
Tre Potter, Russellville 115
SACKS
NAME, SCHOOL TOT
DJ Withers, Joe T. Robinson 13
Chris Haywood, Foreman 12
Cole Palsa, Dumas 10.5
Robert Brown, Lake Village 10
Jakobe Shell, Forrest City 9
Jaqualyn Daniel, Marion 8
Ahmadrian Reed, Joe T. Robinson 8
Cole Shoemaker, CAC 8
INTERCEPTIONS
NAME, SCHOOL TOT
Kameron Harper, Stuttgart 7
Jalin Green, Monticello 7
Ja’Quez Cross, Fordyce 7
John Paul Pickens, Jonesboro 6
Peyton Edings, E. Poinsett Co. 6
Miles Castleman, Clarksville 6
Brodie Williams, Jonesboro 5
Eli Harrell, Melbourne 5
Ammorrion Dempsey, Hope 5
Harrison Lane, Pulaski Acad. 5
Dayton Brooks, Greenland 5
Trevor Locke, Quitman 5
Mario Ganter, El Dorado 5
Liem Taylor, Spr. Har-Ber 5
NOTE Email statistics to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com by noon Wednesday.
High school coaches
CALL US
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall.
We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.
The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.
Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.