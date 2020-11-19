High school football statistics

Statistics

RUSHING

NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS YPC TDS

Darryl Kattich, Cedarville 203 1981 9.8 25

Jett Dennis, Greenland 273 1892 6.9 19

Kylin James, Dumas 162 1741 10.7 16

Landon Stone, Magnet Cove 186 1550 8.3 14

Owen Miller, Lake Hamilton 189 1528 8.1 18

Tevin Woodley, Lake Hamilton 183 1516 8.3 18

Hudson Brewer, Spr. Har-Ber 222 1448 6.5 16

David Williams, Greene Co. Tech 245 1390 5.7 15

Joe Himon, Pulaski Acad. 138 1381 10.0 14

Daniel Perry, Searcy 204 1377 6.8 22

Zaire Green, White Hall 183 1275 7.0 13

Ty Day, Hector 182 1270 7.0 16

Jameson Threadgill, Gurdon 95 1261 13.3 22

Daylon Powell, Hoxie 75 1250 16.6 23

Connor Baker, Pocahontas 167 1248 7.5 18

Tyler Williams, CAC 226 1247 5.5 21

Bryce McKay, Mountain Home 257 1226 4.8 9

Donovan Nooner, Atkins 143 1209 8.5 15

Javon Allen, Foreman 152 1209 8.0 11

Arthur Alvarez, Clarksville 183 1188 6.5 12

PASSING

NAME, SCHOOL COMP. ATT. YDS TDS

Ben Weese, Conway 202 335 3162 38

Garrett Brown, Benton 214 366 2887 24

Gary Phillips, Van Buren 154 292 2617 20

Tyler Gee, Cabot 147 245 2511 27

Brayden Whitford, Russellville 189 376 2504 19

Kam Turner, Rivercrest 117 177 2473 31

Christian Francisco, Rogers 154 256 2396 29

Austin Ledbetter, Bryant 132 210 2380 32

Rykar Acebo, Jonesboro 161 257 2320 20

Cole Keylon, Harrison 107 167 2258 25

Buddy Gaston, Joe T. Robinson 139 246 2139 25

L.D. Richmond, Greenwood 172 234 2135 23

Dalton McDonald, Bent. West 183 319 2129 13

Max Montgomery, Mena 159 285 2115 17

Andrew Edwards, Bentonville 124 180 2065 26

Charlie Fiser, Pulaski Acad. 151 236 2055 26

Palmer Gilbrech, CAC 156 243 2012 10

William Litton, Quitman 139 233 1969 18

Caden Sipe, Harding Acad. 152 208 1968 19

Cedric Simmons, Malvern 142 210 1886 15

Cy Hilger, Gravette 136 240 1849 16

Jeremiah Northern, Blytheville 108 215 1780 15

Bladen Fike, Fayetteville 98 189 1779 15

Ethan Slavens, Hackett 116 220 1757 23

Zack Berkemeyer, Atkins 117 223 1628 21

RECEIVING

NAME, SCHOOL REC YDS TDS

Jaiden Henry, Van Buren 58 1281 11

Bryce Bohanon, Conway 53 1239 15

Keshawn Scott, Rivercrest 58 1190 16

Hayden Schrader, Bryant 51 1014 12

Kyler Carmack, Cabot 60 1009 13

Connor Clark, Jonesboro 75 1004 7

Jalyn Witcher, Pulaski Acad. 58 961 17

Peyton Hester, Hackett 51 959 10

Cooper White, Pulaski Acad. 44 958 11

Jackson Richmond, CAC 53 908 5

Noah Moix, Harrison 25 900 13

Stephon Coleman, Hoxie 25 899 13

Cameron Harris, Benton 56 878 12

Braden Jay, Cabot 42 869 8

Deuce Moore, E. Poinsett Co. 48 868 9

Gaven Hooper, Mena 51 844 9

Logen Walker, Mountain Home 44 843 9

Erin Mathes, Quitman 49 829 8

Cooper Smith, Bentonville 44 825 11

Ty Dugger, Harding Acad. 57 821 10

Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville 41 819 7

Dante Reed, Malvern 52 812 6

TACKLES

NAME, SCHOOL TOT

Jett Silor, Quitman 160

William Litton, Quitman 152

Peyton Hester, Hackett 147

Ty Hipps, Russellville 135

Zavior Taylor, Pocahontas 133

William Perrigo, HS Lakeside 123

Cauy House, Mena 122

Weston Winters, Hackett 121

Conner Stacy, Bauxite 118

Braden Oliver, Searcy 115

Josiah Johnson, Pulaski Acad. 115

Payton Liebhaber, Paragould 115

Tre Potter, Russellville 115

SACKS

NAME, SCHOOL TOT

DJ Withers, Joe T. Robinson 13

Chris Haywood, Foreman 12

Cole Palsa, Dumas 10.5

Robert Brown, Lake Village 10

Jakobe Shell, Forrest City 9

Jaqualyn Daniel, Marion 8

Ahmadrian Reed, Joe T. Robinson 8

Cole Shoemaker, CAC 8

INTERCEPTIONS

NAME, SCHOOL TOT

Kameron Harper, Stuttgart 7

Jalin Green, Monticello 7

Ja’Quez Cross, Fordyce 7

John Paul Pickens, Jonesboro 6

Peyton Edings, E. Poinsett Co. 6

Miles Castleman, Clarksville 6

Brodie Williams, Jonesboro 5

Eli Harrell, Melbourne 5

Ammorrion Dempsey, Hope 5

Harrison Lane, Pulaski Acad. 5

Dayton Brooks, Greenland 5

Trevor Locke, Quitman 5

Mario Ganter, El Dorado 5

Liem Taylor, Spr. Har-Ber 5

NOTE Email statistics to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com by noon Wednesday.

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.