Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Hot Springs' World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled for 2021

by Mark Gregory / Hot Springs Sentinel-Record | Today at 12:55 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The "World's Tallest Leprechaun," portrayed by Monte Everhart, pumps up the crowd on March 17, 2019, before the start of the First Ever 16th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade. - File photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

The First Ever 18th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for March 17, 2021, has been canceled due to uncertainties surrounding the covid-19 pandemic, Visit Hot Springs said Thursday morning.

"Because we can't be certain what public-health restrictions will remain in place by spring, the parade committee decided not to have our customary 30,000 parade fans gather in downtown Hot Springs on St. Patrick's Day," Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said in a news release.

"It wouldn't be fair for us to ask parade participants, guest celebrities and our fans to commit to participating and then have to cancel at the last minute," he said.

"The whole point of the parade is to have the downtown area full of people having the time of their lives along 98-foot-long Bridge Street," Visit Hot Springs Marketing Director Bill Solleder said, "and the last thing we'd want to do is have a gigantic party where all our guests weren't safe. The third time's the charm -- lucky charm."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT