Seven Instagrammable spots in Little Rock

Whether you're a weekend visitor or a longtime resident, Instagram enthusiasts can find numerous locations in Little Rock worth featuring in their next post. Read on for a few suggestions and use the interactive map at the bottom to find their exact locations.

Main Street bridge

The Broadway Bridge, as seen from the Main Street bridge over the Arkansas River.

This bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock, is not attractive in and of itself. However, it offers pedestrians the perfect vantage point to get an unobstructed shot of perhaps the city’s most picturesque bridge, the Broadway Bridge. Since the photographer will be facing west to get the shot, bonus points for anyone who goes at sunset.

North Shore Riverwalk Park

This is a slight cheat (it is just over the bridge in North Little Rock) but because North Shore Riverwalk Park has one of the best views of downtown Little Rock, it counts. Grab a photo from the Main Street Bridge then walk to the park for two quick photo ops.

Brave New Restaurant

Anyone looking for dinner and a view need search no further. Brave New Restaurant overlooks the Arkansas River, as well as some of downtown. This location also does double duty because the food is just as worthy of a photo as the view.

Agasi 7: Rooftop Bar and Kitchen

In the heart of downtown, no other spot gives quite the same birdseye view of the city as Agasi 7. To get to the rooftop restaurant and bar, enter the Hilton Garden Inn and then use the elevator.

All the city’s murals

Any of the city's murals could provide a backdrop to a photo or be the star of the shot itself, but the Woman with Dog mural at the Esse Museum and Store offers the chance for an especially IG-worthy shot. The city has also created a map of the most prominent murals, which can be found here.

The River Market

Of course the River Market makes the list, namely Ottenheimer Market Hall. To get the best shot, have the subject stand on the southwest corner of Rock Street and President Clinton Avenue in front of the parking garage, putting the building behind them. An elevated shot may also be possible from the top level of the garage.

West Sixth and Main streets

At this intersection, piano keys are painted on the ground in front of the Arkansas Repertory Theater. A photo here will require the photographer to stand on the southwest corner of the intersection in front of the parking lot. Wait for a walk signal then the photo subject can stride across the piano keys for a fun in-motion shot.