Pro-democracy legislator Ted Hui (right) talks Wednesday outside a police station in Hong Kong. Hui is one of three former opposition lawmakers arrested for disrupting legislative meetings several months ago.

3 ex-lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police arrested three former opposition lawmakers Wednesday over accusations of disrupting legislative meetings several months ago, adding to concerns about a crackdown on the city's pro-democracy camp.

Posts on the Facebook accounts of Ted Hui, Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan said they had been arrested over the incidents in the Legislature's main chamber. The three separately disrupted meetings by splashing pungent liquids and other items in May and June.

A Hong Kong police statement said they arrested three former lawmakers on suspicion of contempt in the Legislature and intent to cause harm to others. The statement did not identify them by name.

Pro-democracy lawmakers and activists have accused the Hong Kong government and the central Chinese government in Beijing of tightening control over the semi-autonomous territory in response to demands for more democracy. They say authorities are destroying the autonomy promised to the city, a global financial center with greater freedoms than mainland China.

The three former lawmakers disrupted meetings debating a now-approved ordinance that criminalizes any insult to or abuse of the Chinese national anthem, the "March of the Volunteers."

Israeli jets hit Iran-tied targets in Syria

JERUSALEM -- Israeli warplanes struck Iran-linked targets in Syria overnight after troops uncovered roadside bombs along the frontier in the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said Wednesday. Syrian state media said the strikes killed three Syrian soldiers.

A Syrian war monitoring group said the strikes killed 10, including the three Syrian soldiers and at least five Iranians. The report could not be independently verified, and an Iranian official denied that any Iranians were killed in the strikes.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. This time, officials wanted to publicize the discovery of the bombs and the retaliatory strikes as a message to Iran and Syria.

Gen. Hossein Dehghan, a military advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the Israeli strikes were a violation of Syria's sovereignty. Israeli warplanes struck Iran-linked targets in Syria overnight after troops uncovered roadside bombs along the frontier in the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said Wednesday.

Gen. Hossein Dehghan, a military advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, listens to a question during an interview with The Associated Press, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Dehghan said the Israeli strikes were a violation of Syria's sovereignty. Israeli warplanes struck Iran-linked targets in Syria overnight after troops uncovered roadside bombs along the frontier in the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

"I, once again, remind our enemies: Israel will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty on any front," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.

Israel's shadow war against Iran and its allies has escalated in recent months, with cyberattacks and exchanges of fire with militants in Syria and Lebanon. U.S. officials recently confirmed that Israel and the U.S. worked together to kill a senior al-Qaida operative in Iran earlier this year.

The Israeli military said the anti-personnel mines had been placed near one of its positions in the Golan Heights by a "Syrian squad led by Iranian forces."

11th Ebola outbreak in Congo quashed

KINSHASA, Congo -- Congo has declared an end to its 11th Ebola outbreak, this one in western Equateur province, nearly six months after cases were reported and amid the rise of covid-19 in the Central African nation. This is the first time Congo is Ebola-free in about 2½ years.

Congo's minister of health, Dr. Eteni Longondo, along with the World Health Organization made the official declaration Wednesday with no new cases recorded in more than 48 days.

More than 55 deaths were recorded, 119 confirmed cases and 75 recoveries since the declaration of the outbreak on June 1, according to the WHO and the health ministry.

The outbreak in western Congo emerged shortly before eastern Congo marked an official end on June 25 to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which killed 2,280 people over nearly two years. The two strains were not related, officials said.

Uganda politician's arrest stirs unrest

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Police in Uganda said three people died and 38 were injured in protests that broke out Wednesday in Uganda's capital after police arrested Bobi Wine, a musician and opposition politician who is seeking the presidency in next year's election.

Wine's supporters blocked roads and burned tires in Kampala, prompting police to fire tear gas and bullets to disperse the protesters, after Wine was arrested in the eastern town of Luuka and taken to a police station in the city of Jinja.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was arrested for violating covid-19 guidelines that require presidential candidates to meet or address fewer than 200 people.

Meanwhile it was "total chaos" in the capital, said the chairman of the Kampala City Traders Association, Evarest Kayongo. "The streets are empty. ... We have closed business because of tear gas and bullets," he said.