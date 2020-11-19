Land annexed from Tontitown stays in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Tontitown has lost again in the courts as it tries to regain 22 acres annexed by Springdale in 2015, according to a state Court of Appeals ruling Wednesday.

The property, on the southwest corner of Jones Road and West Sunset Avenue, was annexed at the request of the property owner. Springdale and Tontitown have been fighting over the property in court since.

Deannexation is allowed under Act 779 of 1999 if a town cannot provide city services such as sewer services or paved streets and a neighboring town can.

Hillcrest Holdings and First Security Bank sought annexation of the property in Tontitown by Springdale to get a road paved, among other services.

Tontitown lost a lawsuit in Washington County Circuit Court, but appealed, claiming in May 2017 that Springdale's annexation was invalid because the road wasn't built yet.

The lawsuit contended, under state law, Springdale had a year to provide the services or the annexation is void and the property has to be returned to Tontitown.

The appeals court, citing a previous state Supreme Court ruling, said it was well-established in Arkansas law that services don't have to be 100% completed to comply with Act 779, but substantial steps have to be made.

"It is undisputed that when Springdale accepted the dedication of Jones Road as a public road, it also assumed the responsibility of maintaining it," the court's ruling said. "Furthermore, the mayor of Springdale testified that Jones Road was then placed on Springdale's master street plan with plans for the street to be developed further south as development dictate," according to the ruling.

"Springdale argues the intent of Act 779 is to obtain municipal services, not to require unnecessary construction. We agree," according to the ruling.