Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Skyler Stephens, 36, of 12849 Plank Road in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Stephens was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Andy Garcia, 22, of 12505 Cooper Drive in Lowell was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Garcia was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Tiffany House, 29, of 318 Bogey Drive Apt. 20 in Lowell was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of domestic battering. House was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Daniel Watson, 80, of 305 Fourth Ave. S.W. in Gravette was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Watson was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

• Shane Ivy, 24, of 2525 N. Harvey Wakefield Ave. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Ivy was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jared Boyd Scott, 28, of 364 Fair St. in Centerton was arrested Tuesday in connection with internet stalking of a child and sexual grooming of a child. Scott was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Zachary Gillette, 32, of 601 W. Easy St. 820 in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault. Gillette was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jessica Amanda Heredia, 29, of 1007 S. Arkansas St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Heredia was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Brandon Hile, 39, of 66 Circle Drive in Grove, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with fleeing. Hile was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Antonio Ramos-Cortes, 28, of 303 E. Mimosa Place in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Ramos Cortes was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Michael Drane, 35, of 1201 Backus Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as sex offender. Drane was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.