FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Port S. Lucie, Fla. Canó was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, after his positive test for a performance-enhancing drug. The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BASEBALL

Cano suspended 162 games

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time in his decorated career. The 38-year-old Cano will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. The eight-time All-Star hit .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in this year's pandemic-shortened season. Minus Cano, New York could move good-hitting Jeff McNeil into a regular spot at second base. The penalty came less than two weeks after Steve Cohen bought the Mets for $2.4 billion. The commissioner's office said Cano tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for Furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.

Seidler in control of Padres

Ron Fowler has stepped down as executive chairman of the San Diego Padres and lead investor Peter Seidler has been approved by fellow Major League Baseball owners to take over control of the team as chairman. Fowler will remain with the club in an advisory role and will continue to sit on MLB's Labor Policy Committee. Seidler, the lead investor in the group that bought the Padres in 2012, will be accountable to MLB for the operation of the team and following the rules. Seidler, 60, previously held the title of general partner. He is a grandson of Walter O'Malley, who moved the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, and a nephew of Peter O'Malley, who owned the Dodgers until 1998.

Nationals add lefty Clay

Looking for left-handed help in the bullpen, the Washington Nationals have reached agreement with longtime minor-leaguer Sam Clay on a one-year contract. The Nationals made the announcement Wednesday. The 27-year-old Clay spent seven seasons in the Minnesota system. He was part of the Twins' 60-player pool this year but hasn't pitched in the majors. Clay reached Class AAA for the first time in his career in 2019 while also spending time in Double-A. He went a combined 4-4 with 10 saves and a 3.25 ERA and led all minor leaguers with a groundball rate of 71.3%.

BASKETBALL

Thompson suffers leg injury

Golden State guard Klay Thompson injured his leg Wednesday during a workout on his own in Southern California. The team announced the injury without providing further details about the severity or any timeline for his availability with training camp starting Dec. 1 and the season beginning Dec. 22. Thompson was scheduled to be evaluated in the coming days, Golden State said. This could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season. Thompson didn't play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

TENNIS

Medvedev moves into semis

Daniil Medvedev is enjoying the ATP Finals a lot better in his second appearance. Medvedev secured a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending tournament by dominating five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 Wednesday for his second consecutive win of the group stage. Medvedev, who lost all three of his group matches last year in his tournament debut, has now beaten Djokovic in three of their last four meetings. The top-ranked Serb can still advance if he beats 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in a winner-takes-all match on Friday. Zverev kept his tournament hopes alive with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Diego Schwartzman earlier Wednesday.

FOOTBALL

Giants fire line coach

The New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo. Coach Joe Judge announced the move on Wednesday without an explanation. Veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will finish the season running the line. The Giants (3-7) are heading into a bye week with the new offensive line starting to play well. New York has won two consecutive games to get back in the race for the NFC East title. Judge and DeGuglielmo worked together on Bill Belichick's coaching staff in New England in 2014-15. DeGuglielmo interviewed to be the offensive line coach after Judge was hired.

Cards' lineman out for season

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters is out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury. The 32-year-old Peters was hurt just before halftime of Arizona's 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He had to be carted off the field, and Coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged after the game that the injury looked serious. Kingsbury confirmed on Wednesday that Peters would miss the final seven games of the regular season. The 10-year veteran has been with the Cardinals for five years and started all nine games this season. He had 15 tackles, including three for a loss. Kingsbury didn't elaborate on Peters' injury. The NFL Network said Peters suffered a torn patellar tendon. Peters is the third defensive starter who is out for the season. Linebacker Chandler Jones, a 2019 All-Pro, suffered a biceps injury in October. Cornerback Robert Alford tore a pectoral muscle in practice during the preseason.

McCaffrey unlikely vs. Lions

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is looking to snap a five-game losing streak. Rhule said he also expects left tackle Russell Okung (calf) and cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) to miss Sunday's game, while quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's status remains unclear after he was limited in practice on Wednesday. While Rhule said he expects McCaffrey will play again this season, he doesn't know when. He said the 2019 All-Pro's return is largely up to his doctors on when the running back is cleared medically to return.

New York Mets' Robinson Cano walks through the empty stands before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo, New York Mets' Robinson Canó drives in a run with a base hit in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. Canó was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, after his positive test for a performance-enhancing drug. The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)