Orgeron's herd-immunity theory falls flat

It appears the LSU-Arkansas game will be played despite a lingering covid-19 issue.

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said the Razorbacks have been dealing with some positive cases, but they have enough numbers to play Saturday.

What should have been surprising was that LSU had to postpone its game last weekend with Alabama because it didn't have the minimum 53 players ready to go.

In September, Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron said most of his team already had the virus and gotten well. He said the team was good to go for the season.

Maybe the Tigers received a bunch of false positives in September.

The Tigers have not played a game this month because of the postponement and an open date.

They were last seen losing to Auburn on Halloween 48-11 when LSU netted 32 yards rushing. The Tigers did pass for 315 yards, so the Razorbacks' secondary will be tested.

* * *

LSU, the defending national champion, is 2-3 on the season with wins over South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

A lot happened shortly after winning the championship in New Orleans last season. Fourteen players were drafted by NFL teams, three coaches left and -- to be a little gossipy -- Orgeron filed for and later got a divorce from his wife of 23 years, Kelly Orgeron, who is from Lake City in The Natural State.

Orgeron filed for divorce about a month after receiving a new $42 million contract at LSU.

It is not likely that personal issues have affected this year's football team, which is young.

With Orgeron being a great recruiter in a state that produces the second-most NFL players per capita, teams might need to enjoy this season. The losing won't last.

* * *

Back on the subject of the Razorbacks' secondary, several people have asked why redshirt freshman defensive back Jalen Catalon didn't play last season.

He played in four games, which allowed him to redshirt.

He was a four-star recruit from Mansfield Legacy in Texas who chose the Hogs over a host of teams that include Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas.

Catalon played only one game his senior season in high school before suffering a knee injury.

For the Razorbacks this season, he is third on the team in tackles with 70 and also has three interceptions.

He is a big hitter, and some are starting to compare him to Steve Atwater and Kenny Hamlin.

It is a little early for that, but he has definitely proven he is an SEC player.

* * *

Yurachek has more to celebrate than leading one of the least-affected sports departments by the virus.

The NCAA has released its latest graduation rates, and the Razorbacks had a Graduation Success Rate of 85, up from last year's record of 84.

Five programs -- gymnastics, men's tennis, soccer, women's golf and volleyball -- all had perfect graduation rates.

* * *

Senior linebacker Grant Morgan is the leading tackler for Arkansas with 85. Morgan also had a key pick-six in the Hogs' win over Ole Miss and was named national defensive player of the week.

To show just how inexact of a science recruiting can be, he originally was a walk-on. His offers were from Tulsa, the University of Central Arkansas and Air Force.

He is proof of what hard work can do, and he's played most of this season with an injured arm.

Since redshirting as a freshman, Morgan has played in every game for the Razorbacks but didn't earn a starting role until this season.

This Razorbacks team most likely will go down in history as the one that put the train on the tracks headed in the right direction, and Morgan will be remembered as one of the conductors.