Pelosi is once more supported as speaker

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Capitol in Washington about the impact of the election on the political landscape in Congress. (AP / J. Scott Applewhite )

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats nominated Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday to be the speaker who guides them again next year as Joe Biden becomes president, and she quickly seemed to suggest these would be her final two years in the leadership post.

The California Democrat, the first woman to be speaker, was nominated by acclamation as the party's lawmakers used a pandemic-induced virtual meeting to pick their leaders. Pelosi already has served six years in the job.

After losing at least 10 incumbents in this month's elections, Democrats will have about a 222-213 majority, the tightest margin in two decades.

In addition, Biden and Congress will confront an uncontrolled coronavirus pandemic, a virus-stifled economy and jagged divisions among voters. And there's anxiety already among Democrats looking ahead to 2022 and the midterm elections, which historically are punishing for the party that controls the White House.

Against that backdrop, many House Democrats have for years impatiently insisted it's time for fresh leadership. Pelosi and her top two lieutenants, Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, have served in their positions together for over a dozen years and each is age 80 or older.

Pelosi called for unity when she addressed her colleagues Wednesday after winning the nomination. "The theme, I think, of what we do next has to be about justice" in the economy, health care and policing, she said, according to a transcript released by her office.

When a reporter asked Pelosi later whether the next two years would be her last as speaker, she mentioned a commitment she made in 2018. Scrambling to win enough votes to become speaker, she said then that she would agree to limit her term to four more years.

"I can't wait to be working with Joe Biden and preparing us for our transition into the future," she said Wednesday. "So I don't want to undermine any leverage I may have, but I made the statement."

Biden's office said the president-elect called Pelosi to congratulate her selection and spoke of working together "on a shared agenda to get covid-19 under control and build our economy back better."

All House members will pick the speaker when the new Congress convenes in early January. Hoyer was reelected majority leader and Clyburn as the No. 3 Democratic leader on Wednesday, party posts that need no House approval. Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn all won without opposition.

Meanwhile, Rep. Kevin McCarthy easily won reelection as House Republican leader.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press.