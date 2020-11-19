Pompeo's expected visit to stir old disputes

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo smiles while patting his head during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani after their meeting in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Menahem Kahana/Pool via AP)

JERUSALEM -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected tour of a West Bank winery this week will be the first time a top American diplomat has visited an Israeli settlement, a parting gift from an administration that has taken unprecedented steps to support Israel's claims to war-won territory.

The Psagot winery, established in part on land the Palestinians say was stolen from residents, is part of a sprawling network of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that most of the international community views as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace.

The award-winning winery, which offers tours and event spaces, is a focus of Israel's efforts to promote tourism in the occupied territory and a potent symbol of its fight against campaigns to boycott or label products from the settlements.

Pompeo's expected visit, reported by Israeli media outlets but not officially confirmed, would mark a departure from past administrations, both Democratic and Republican, which frequently scolded Israel over settlement construction -- to little effect.

President Donald Trump has already broken with his predecessors by recognizing contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital and repudiating the decades-old U.S. position that settlements are inconsistent with international law. The administration also has recognized Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, seized from Syria in the 1967 war, where Pompeo also may pay a visit.

Trump's Middle East plan, which favored Israel and was immediately rejected by the Palestinians, would have allowed Israel to annex nearly a third of the West Bank, including all of its settlements.

The Falic family of Florida, owners of the ubiquitous chain of Duty Free Americas shops, is a major investor in the winery. An Associated Press investigation last year found that the family members have donated at least $5.6 million to settler groups in the West Bank and east Jerusalem over the past decade. Since 2000, they have donated at least $1.7 million to pro-Israel politicians in the U.S., both Democrats and Republicans, including Trump.

One of the owners, Simon Falic, was not able to confirm Pompeo's visit, but said "it would be a great honor to welcome him and to thank him for his unwavering support of Israel."

Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. Since then, it has built some 130 settlements and dozens of smaller outposts, ranging from clusters of mobile homes on remote hilltops to fully developed towns. Over 460,000 Israeli settlers reside in the occupied West Bank and more than 220,000 live in annexed east Jerusalem.

The Palestinians say the settlements make it nearly impossible to create a viable state -- which was one of the main goals of the settlers who established them.

The settlers, most of whom oppose a Palestinian state and view Jerusalem and the West Bank as the biblical and historical heart of Israel, say they are the scapegoats for a long-standing approach to solving the conflict that was never going to succeed.

"More important than where [Pompeo] is going to visit ... is the message," said Oded Revivi, mayor of the Efrat settlement. "The message that he's bringing with him is one of not falling into the trap that [former U.S. President] Jimmy Carter has set of treating us as second-class citizens, of seeing us as an obstacle to peace."

Information for this article was contributed by Mohammed Daraghmeh and Josef Federman of The Associated Press.

Palestinians protest against expected visit of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Jewish settlement of Psagot near the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected tour of a West Bank winery this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an Israeli settlement, a parting gift from an administration that has taken unprecedented steps to support Israel's claims to war-won territory. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Part of the Israeli settlement of Psagot, top, overlooks Palestinian the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected tour of a West Bank winery this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an Israeli settlement, a parting gift from an administration that has taken unprecedented steps to support Israel's claims to war-won territory. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

File- In this Tuesday, March 11, 2014 file photo, an Israeli employee of Psagot winery carries a pipe of wine at the winery in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Psagot Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected tour of a winery in the occupied West Bank this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an Israeli settlement, a parting gift from an administration that has taken unprecedented steps to support Israel's claims to war-won territory. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

File- In this Tuesday, March 11, 2014 file photo, a worker cleans a container at Psagot winery in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Psagot. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected tour of a winery in the occupied West Bank this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an Israeli settlement, a parting gift from an administration that has taken unprecedented steps to support Israel's claims to war-won territory. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

File - In this Tuesday, March 11, 2014 file photo an Israeli worker transports wine bottles in a winery at the West Bank Jewish settlement of Psagot, Tuesday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected tour of a winery in the occupied West Bank this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an Israeli settlement, a parting gift from an administration that has taken unprecedented steps to support Israel's claims to war-won territory. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

