This Week's Prep Football Matchups

Quarterback Andrew Edwards and the Bentonville Tigers have won the past three meetings against the Cabot Panthers, including a 31-6 victory in a 2017 Class 7A state quarterfinal game. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo)

CLASS 7A

Cabot at Bentonville High

Tiger Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Cabot 7-3, Bentonville 10-0

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on www.bentonvillesportsnetwork.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Bentonville has won the previous three meetings between the two teams, including a 31-6 decision in a 2017 Class 7A state quarterfinal game. ... Cabot QB Tyler Gee has thrown for 2,511 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, including 196 yards and 2 TDs in last week's playoff win over Rogers. ... Senior WR Kyler Carmack has more than 100 yards receiving in each of the Panthers' last three games. ... Bentonville QB Andrew Edwards has thrown for 2,052 yards and 26 TDs with only two interceptions. ... Bentonville is a plus-16 in turnover differential and its defense has combined for 15 interceptions with seven different players.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Cabot, QB Tyler Gee (Sr., 6-0, 192), WR Kyler Carmack (Sr., 5-11, 163), DB Jared Whiteman (Sr., 5-10, 174), DB Justin Carnes (Sr., 5-8, 156). Bentonville, QB Andrew Edwards (Sr., 6-3, 195), WR Chas Nimrod (Jr., 6-2, 180), WR Cade Foster (Sr., 5-9, 165), OL Ethan Fitzgerald (Sr., 6-1, 235), OL Josh Street (Sr., 6-6, 285), LB Cole Joyce (Sr., 6-0, 220), LB Keegan Stinespring (Sr., 5-11, 205), DB Kolbi Crawford (Sr., 6-1, 160).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Cabot is No. 5 in Class 7A. Bentonville is No. 2.

HOOTEN'S LINE Bentonville by 7

OUR TAKE Bentonville 35, Cabot 14.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Springdale Har-Ber at Bryant

Hornet Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Har-Ber 5-6; Bryant 10-0

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Springdale Public Schools website.

BETWEEN THE LINES Bryant carries a 27-game win streak into the game. The Hornets' last loss was Oct. 26, 2018 to North Little Rock. ... Har-Ber got 5 touchdowns last week from backup quarterback Noah Livingston in a 49-28 win against Fort Smth Northside. ... Bryant QB Austin Ledbetter has passed for more than 2,500 yards and 34 TDs. ... Har-Ber RB Hudson Brewer has rushed for 1,448 yards and 16 TDs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Har-Ber, RB Hudson Brewer (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Jamarcus Alvis (Sr., 5-8, 175), DE Tommy Hudson (Sr., 5-9, 170). Bryant, QB Austin Ledbetter (Sr., 6-2, 200), WR Hayden Schrader (Sr., 6-2, 205), RB Jamarion Bracey (Sr., 6-1, 220).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Har-Ber is No. 11 in Class 7A; Bryant is No. 1

HOOTEN'S LINE Bryant by 35

OUR TAKE Bryant 42, Har-Ber 21

-- Chip Souza • @NWACHIP

CLASS 6A

Mountain Home at Greenwood

Smith-Robinson Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Mountain Home 6-5; Greenwood 11-0

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed at greenwooddogpound.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES Greenwood routed the Bombers in their first meeting this season. ... Mountain Home dual-threat QB B McKay has rushed for 1,226 yards and 9 TDs, and is 94 of 223 passing for 1,439 yards and 14 TDs. ... Greenwood QB L.D. Richmond has passed for more than 2,300 yards. ... Bulldog RB Hunter Wilkinson has rushed for 1,300 yards and 20 TDs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Mountain Home, QB Bryce McKay (Sr., 5-10, 180), RB Gage Hershberger (Sr., 5-10, 190), LB Brock Bogy (Sr., 6-2, 215). Greenwood, DE Jordan Hanna (Sr., 6-2, 210), DB Jayden Jasna (Sr., 5-10, 150), WR Peyton Carter (Sr., 6-5, 205).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Mountain Home is No. 8 in Class 6A; Greenwood is No. 1

HOOTEN'S LINE Greenwood by 30

OUR TAKE Greenwood 49, Mountain Home 14

-- Chip Souza • @NWACHIP

Van Buren at Marion

Patriot Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Van Buren 4-7; Marion 3-7

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Van Buren Public Schools website.

BETWEEN THE LINES Marion advanced to the second round when Benton was forced to forfeit last week after a covid-19 issue. ... Marion QB Daedrick Cail has passed for 1,500 yards. ... Van Buren dual-threat QB Gary Phillips has more than 3,800 total yards. ... Pointers ATH Jaiden Henry leads the state in receiving with more than 1,400 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Van Buren, QB Gary Phillips (Sr., 6-1, 187), ATH Jaiden Henry (Sr., 5-9, 165), ATH Malachi Henry (So., 6-1, 170). Marion, QB Daedrick Cail (Sr., 6-1, 195), WR Tajiri Ellis (Sr., 5-10, 170), DE Drew Granger (Sr., 5-10, 220).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Van Buren is No. 9 in Class 6A; Marion is No. 13.

HOOTEN'S LINE Van Buren by 21

OUR TAKE Van Buren 47, Marion 20

-- Chip Souza • @NWACHIP

Farmington at Pulaski Academy

Rector Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Farmington 5-5. Pulaski Academy 9-0.

ON THE AIR Live-streamed by Farmington on school's website.

BETWEEN THE LINES Pulaski Academy received a first-round bye for the Class 5A playoffs while Farmington advanced with a 28-7 win at Valley View. ..... Junior RB Caden Elsik ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns in the game. .... Elsik has 1,152 yards rushing on the season. ... Pulaski is the defending state champions in Class 5A and the Bruins have played in 11 state championship games since 2003, when Kevin Kelley took over as coach. ..... Pulaski Academy is undefeated again after losing 7 offensive and 8 defensive starters from last season. .... Junior Joe Himon is a two-way threat for Pulaski Academy with 1,381 yards rushing and 674 yards receiving on 56 receptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Farmington, Caden Elsik (Jr., 5-10, 170), QB Tate Sutton (Sr., 6-0, 175), WR Devonte Donovan (Jr., 6-3, 170), TE Caleb Matthews (Sr., 6-0, 220), DL Josiah Ingraham (Sr., 6-0, 220), OL Garrett Taylor (Sr., 6-2, 300), DL Jackson Boudrey (Jr., 6-1, 24), LB Hayden Cox (Sr., 5-11, 200). Pulaski Academy, RB Joe Himon (Jr., 5-9, 170), QB Nolen Bruffett (Sr., 5-11, 175), WR Cooper Wright (Sr., 6-2, 190), OL Trace Hawkins (Sr., 6-3, 265), LB Futa Shinkaway (Sr., 5-8, 150).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Pulaski Academy is No. 1 in Class 5A. Farmington is No. 16.

HOOTEN'S LINE Pulaski Academy by 31.

OUR TAKE Pulaski Academy 49, Farmington 14

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

Class 4A

DeWitt at Shiloh Christian

Field of Champions

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS DeWitt 2-7. Shiloh Christian 9-1

ON THE AIR Live-streamed by Shiloh Christian on the school's website.

BETWEEN THE LINES DeWitt finished seventh of eight teams in the 4A-8 Conference and the Dragons are currently on a five-game losing streak. .... DeWitt's best player is senior Dax Courtney, a 6-foot-6 TE who is committed to Arkansas. ... DeWitt finished 7-5 last year and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2000. ... Shiloh Christian is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and the Saints carry a six-game winning streak into tonight's playoff game. .... Shiloh Christian's only loss was the Sand Springs (Okla.) Page, 27-26. ... Sophomore QB Eli Wisdom is a dual-threat quarterback who has passed for 1,433 yards and rushed for 1,053 yards, including touchdown runs of 55 and 48 yards in a win over Elkins. .... Shiloh Christian advanced to the state championship game last year, where the Saints lost 56-28 to Joe T. Robinson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH DeWitt, TE Dax Courtney (Sr., 6-6, 210), RB Logan Moss (Sr., 5-11, 215), DL Colton Layman (Sr., 5-10, 240). Shiloh Christian, QB Eli Wisdom (Soph., 5-11, 175), RB Cam Wiedemann (Sr., 5-11, 180), WR Ben Baker (Jr., 5-8, 165), OL Sam Widmer (Sr., 6-4, 230), LB Braden Tutt (Sr., 6-0, 170), DB Drew Dudley (Sr., 6-2, 190).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Shiloh Christian is No. 1 in Class 4A. DeWitt is No. 39.

HOOTEN'S LINE Shiloh Christian by 38

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 49, DeWitt 7

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

Class 3A

Mayflower at Charleston

Alumni Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Mayflower 2-7; Charleston 8-2.

ON THE AIR None

BETWEEN THE LINES Mayflower has managed four wins over the last two seasons after going 10-2 in 2018 and reaching the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs. ... OL/NG Xavier Credit worked at tackle during the offseason after spending the last two seasons at left guard. ... Charleston sophomore QB Brandon Scott has thrown for 1,430 yards and 20 touchdowns and is the Tigers' leading rusher with 682 yards and 10 TDs. ... WR Brighton Ketter leads the Tigers with 39 receptions for 441 yards and five TDs. ... Junior MLB Ransom Merechka leads Charleston defensively with 70 tackles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Mayflower -- OL/NG Xavier "Big Cred" Credit (Sr., 5-8, 260), OL Randy Sikes (Jr., 5-11, 185). Charleston -- QB Brandon Scott (So., 6-0, 175), RB/LB Breckon Ketter (Sr., 5-10, 180), WR Brighton Ketter (Fr., 5-8, 155), LB Ransom Merechka (Jr., 5-10, 190).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Mayflower is No. 31 in Class 3A. Charleston is No. 8.

HOOTEN'S LINE Charleston by 28.

OUR TAKE Charleston 42, Mayflower 14

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Hackett at Booneville

Bearcat Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Booneville 8-2. Hackett 5-4.

BETWEEN THE LINES Booneville clinched the 3A-4 Conference championship with a 41-16 win over Perryville two weeks ago. .... Randon Ray led the way with 205 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns on 19 carries. ... Booneville's only losses are to Class 4A Warren and Stigler, Okla., which is 9-1 on the season. ... Hackett advanced by beating Mountain View 38-20 in play-in game last week. Weston Winters led the way with 174 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 20 carries. .... Junior Ethan Slavens has thrown for 1,757 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. .... Peyton Hester is the leading receiver with 51 catches for 959 yards and 9 touchdowns. .... Fischer Shipman has 47 catches for 790 yards and 8 touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Booneville, QB/LB Randon Ray (Jr., 5-8, 155), RB Ty Goff (Sr., 5-10, 160), RB/LB Ethan Woolridge (Sr., 5-9, 155), RB/LB Colton Ritchie (Sr., 5-10, 154), OL/DL Cole Boersma (Sr., 5-10, 210). Hackett, RB Weston Winters (Sr., 6-0, 190), WR Fischer Shipman (Sr., 6-0, 170), LB Peyton Hester (Jr., 5-10, 175), OL Isaiah Carter (Jr., 6-1, 270).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Booneville is No. 5 in Class 3A. Hackett is No. 27.

HOOTEN'S LINE Booneville by 28

OUR TAKE Booneville 42, Hackett 21

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick