Prep Basketball Roundup

Westside Eagle Oberserver/MIKE ECKELS Tristen Batie (Gravette 15) slips past Tucker Anderson (Wolverine 33) on his way to the basket for a layup and two points during the fourth quarter of the Gravette-Bentonville West varsity boys' basketball game in the new gym at Gravette High School Nov. 12. Batie contributed nine points to the Lions 63-59 lost to the Wolverines.

Girls

Gravette 69, Bentonville West 51

The Lady Lions dominated the second half and rolled to a nonconference win Tuesday night.

Shylee Morrison scored a game-high 27 points for Gravette. Lizzy Ellis scored 18 for the Lady Lions and Kaylan Chilton added 15.

For Bentonville West, Savannah Randel led the way with 14 points and Ivy Johnson scored 9.

Elkins 42, Prairie Grove 28

Tiara Jackson scored 17 points to lead Elkins past Prairie Grove.

Kingslee Kestner added 12 points for Elkins, which outscored Prairie Grove 15-4 in the second quarter and 13-6 in the third. Trinity Dobbs scored 10 points to lead Prairie Grove.

Omaha 46, Mount Judea 30

Omaha pulled away by outscoring Mount Judea 24-3 in the second quarter, and the Lady Eagles claimed a 1A-1 East Conference victory Tuesday night.

Omaha trailed 9-4 after one quarter but used the outburst to take a 28-12 halftime lead.

Taylor Evans had 16 points and was the only Lady Eagle player in double figures. Alissa Middleton and Ashton Gibson each had 10 for Mount Judea.

Jasper 72, Omaha 47

Brooklyn Flud scored 16 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and helped Jasper pull away from Omaha in a 1A-1 East Conference game Monday night.

The Lady Pirates led 32-28 at halftime but outscored Omaha 19-9 in the third quarter and 21-10 over the final 8 minutes.

Flud was one of four Jasper players to score in double figures, followed by Kaylee Reynolds with 19, Halle Emerson with 14 and Aubrey Henderson with 13. Taylor Evans led Omaha with 20 points.

Boys

FS Northside 59, LR Hall 42

The Grizzlies seized control early and never looked back in rolling to a double-digit win in the season-opener Tuesday night.

Eight players scored for Northside (1-0) in the game, led by Jacob Joe, who scored a team-high 14 points. Tamaury Releford added 10 in his first game as a Grizzly after transferring from Fayetteville.

Prairie Grove 46, Elkins 35

Sloan Smith scored 19 points to lead Prairie Grove past Elkins.

Blake Gardner added 16 points for the Tigers, who outscored the Elks 11-4 in the second quarter and 13-6 in the third.

Pangburn 74, Bergman 68

Pangburn's strong fourth quarter overshadowed Elijah Royce's double-double performance as the Tigers knocked off Bergman.

Pangburn led 37-34 at halftime, but Bergman (7-2) rallied and tied that game at 48 after three quarters before the Tigers pulled away again.

Royce finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead a trio of Panthers in double figures. Asher Fultz was next with 15, followed by Walker Patton with 13.

Omaha 72, Mount Judea 16

William Gray had 21 points to lead Omaha to a 1A-1 East Conference victory over host Mount Judea.

Devon Wolf added 16 for the Eagles, who were in control from the outset. Omaha bolted to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and led 40-10 at halftime.

Valley Springs 58, Quitman 49

Brock Lippe had 17 points to lead four Valley Springs players in double figures, and the Tigers rallied in the second half to claim a road nonconference victory.

Valley Springs trailed 28-24 at halftime but outscored Quitman 15-8 in the third quarter for a 39-36 lead.

Colby Ketchum added 12 for the Tigers while Trell Trammell and Jordan Cape chipped in 10 apiece.

BOWLING

Springdale Bowling Center

High Scores Week Ending Nov. 7

MONDAY NITE LADIES - Realty Conceptes: Bobbie Kennedy 176; Trouble: Keptola O'Neal 214; Split Happens: Carla Kidwell 186.

TUESDAY NIGHT GO GETTERS - Memas Girls: Amber Taylor 159, Christina Hall 164; Split Happens: Cindy Marsh 153; Just Strike!: Barbara Freeman 156; Johnson Truck & Trailer: Marla King 165.

THURSDAY NITE USBC - I Don't Give A : Justin Upton 204, Chuck Shelton 219-213 (620), Stephanie Yeakley 180-179 (520); Whatever: Kevin Taylor 202, David Young 221-219 (602), Mike Taylor 214-225 (637); Strike Train: Faver Casturena 211, Tyler Burson 207, Sandy Burson 235, Eddie Sparks 254-204 (625); It Is What It Is: Mary Alice Granata 183-177, DeAnne Shepherd 194, Matt Taylor 200, Brett Granata 240-211-214 (665); The Best Team: Sam Mussino 234, John Bright 225-206 (613); Thunderstruck: David Framstad 212, Cory Sullivan 224, Josh Brady 231-222 (630); Poor Joe: Jerry Eagle 200-221, Linda Papczynski 208-187 (565); Manure Happens: Randy Foglesong 225-225 (622), John Daily 204; Saucey: Jacky Luong 200; Tiple X Crew: Geno Fenton 221, Frank Douglas 221; HOLOF: Eric Keinholz 204, Danny Forkner 224; Down & Dirty: Takoda Knapp 213; Pin Reapers: Coy England 202; Split Personalities: Christina Sparks 176-200 (516), Jimmy Keith 210, David Sparks 216-219 (618); We've Been Framed: Lonnie Billington 219, Keith Ennis 217; Spare Parts: Bobby Bounds 204, Scott Lister 211-202.

YOUTH JUNIOR - We Don't Know: Nicole Holt 190-129-121, Weston Penny 148-146-137; Disspare: Daniel Eddy 80-98-86, Conner Dickson 115-107-110; 10 Pins: Dakota Reed 161-191-141, Michael Trobaugh 124-146-143; Shut Up & Roll: Lily Lawrence 76-66-95, Gabriella Trobaugh 156-113-100.

YOUTH BANTAM/PREP - Banana Split: Rose Stewart 87-72-115, Kaiden Stewart 120-86-145; Big Cats: Benny Alderson 63-52-69, Theron Cotten 103-149-87; The Warriors: Mayson Lawerence 74-93-62, Thomas Taylor 103-118-138.