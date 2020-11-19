Pullman Trail in Hot Springs closed after small forest fire

A Hot Springs firefighter examines a burned-out pickup truck that was discovered at the scene of a small forest fire Thursday. - Photo by Richard Rasmussen of The Sentinel-Record

Pullman Trail has been closed until further notice after a 5-6 acre forest fire in the area, Visit Hot Springs said Thursday.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but Hot Springs firefighters were working an area where a burned-out pickup truck was discovered.

"The HSNP (Hot Springs National Park) crew is working on containing a fire that was started near the Pullman Trailhead," Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said in an email.

"We are closing the Pullman Trail on our side to keep bike/foot traffic from heading back up to Sunset and down," the email said.

Pullman Trail, a nearly 1-mile trail segment that includes a 0.65-mile section of Hot Springs National Park, is open to hikers and mountain bikers. It provides a direct connection from the downtown area to the Northwoods Trails system, which is operated by Visit Hot Springs.

A photographer at the scene observed Garland County sheriff's office investigators examining the scene of the burned-out pickup truck. Hot Springs National Park rangers were also observed at the scene. The fire occurred on Hot Springs National Park property.