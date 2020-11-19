Quorum Court meeting will be online tonight

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's Quorum Court will meet online tonight to defend against the spread of covid-19.

County meetings have been a hybrid of in-person, online and on the phone since the pandemic started.

County Judge Barry Moehring sent an email to justices of the peace Tuesday night detailing the change in plans. The Quorum Court usually meets in the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building.

"Our covid-19 numbers in Benton County and across Northwest Arkansas continue to be concerning -- cases, hospitalizations and deaths -- and to the extent we can reduce the risk of spread by eliminating the need for all of us to be in one room, then it makes sense to do so," Moehring said.

The county had 1,206 active covid cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Moehring also mentioned the small agenda and Thanksgiving as other reasons for the online meeting.

"Let's all proceed to -- and through -- that celebration as safely as possible," he said.

There are five items of new business including the 2021 budget and a resolution calling for a Feb. 9 election for the Sunday sale of alcoholic beverages in Gentry.

Also, Moehring will propose an amendment to the courthouse expansion budget.

The expansion plan includes an awning to extend over the concrete walkway to the building entrance. Moehring proposes replacing the awning with a covered extension of the building.

"By doing so, we'll have a more robust and longer lasting structure that provides more cover and security to the public," he said. "Aesthetically, this covered extension will also be a tremendous improvement to the south facade of the building and will look much more like a contiguous extension than did the awning" on architectural drawings, he said.

Moehring said $30,000 has been allocated for the original awning. Moehring said up to to $75,000 more would be needed for the extension. The money will come from the county's 2021 $1.2 million surplus, said Brenda Guenther, county comptroller.

A new courtroom is needed for Christine Horwart, who was elected in March and will be the county's seventh circuit court judge. She takes office Jan. 1. The Arkansas Legislature added the judgeship to assist with the increasing caseload.

The county plans to demolish the one-story section behind the courthouse. A two-story addition is planned on the site with a lobby area on the first floor. Horwart's courtroom and office area will be on the second floor. The expansion will add 5,500 square feet to the downtown courthouse, which is 28,080 square feet. Demolition work is expected to start in early December, Moehring said.

The county will finance $3.1 million for the expansion. It secured the loan from Regions Bank for five years at 1.59% with no prepayment penalty, Guenther said. The Quorum Court approved the financing plan in July.