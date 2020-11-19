FOOTBALL

ASU's start time moved up

Arkansas State University will get an early jump on trying to put an end to its three-game losing streak Saturday.

The Red Wolves' Sun Belt Conference game against Texas State at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas, will now kick off at 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

Originally, the game was set to kick off at 2 p.m. and carried on ESPN3, but it was eventually moved up in order for it to be broadcast nationally.

ASU (3-5, 1-4) hasn't won since beating Georgia State 59-52 on Oct. 15, but will be facing a Texas State team that's lost seven games in a row and 9 of 10. The Bobcats (1-9, 1-5) have lost five consecutive games to the Red Wolves.

-- Erick Taylor

VOLLEYBALL

UALR wins tournament opener

Laura Jansen had 21 kills and 16 digs, Alyssa Nayar added a career-high 52 assists with 11 digs, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock opened Sun Belt Tournament play Wednesday with a 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in Foley, Ala.

Leigh Maher had 22 digs and three services aces -- the last coming on match point -- to lead the Trojans (5-13), while Zanobia Willis had seven blocks. Janae Thurston and Nedima Kamberovic added 12 kills each. Hali Wisnoskie led the Ragin' Cajuns (17-6) with 23 kills and 12 kigs, while Kelsey Bennett posted 15 kills and 12 digs.

UALR continues pool play today with a match against Georgia State.

BASKETBALL

UAPB men add Laws

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's team announced Wednesday it signed shooting guard/small forward Kaeden Laws to a letter of intent.

Laws, 6-5, 195 pounds, is averaging 21.3 points, 11 rebounds and nearly 5 assists per game this season for Center Hill High School in Olive Branch, Miss. He led Center Hill to a state championship as a sophomore and back to the state championship game last season.

Laws, who is ranked among the top 10 players in Mississippi, was the MVP of the Mississippi Association of Coaches North-South All-Star Game earlier this year.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services