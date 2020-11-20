Allies' war-crime inquiries urged

An honor guard forms Thursday at Australian Defense Headquarters, before findings from the inspector-general of the Defense Force Afghanistan Inquiry were released in Canberra, Australia. (AP/AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

ISLAMABAD -- A leading international human-rights group and an Afghan envoy on Thursday urged nations whose militaries have served as part of the U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan -- including America and Britain -- to follow Australia's example and investigate their own soldiers' conduct in the 19-year war.

The appeal came after Australia's public release earlier in the day of a report alleging unlawful killings by elite Australian troops in Afghanistan.

The report -- the result of a four-year investigation -- found evidence that some among Australia's elite troops summarily killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians. Some of the crimes, which began in 2009, with most occurring in 2012 and 2013, could rise to the level of war crimes.

A particularly disturbing practice noted in the report was the so-called blooding, where soldiers new to the battlefield were encouraged to kill an Afghan to get a first "kill." It also alleges that items such a gun or a cellphone were placed on the slain victim to claim he was an insurgent.

"It's important to understand that the elite Australian special forces were not alone in committing these atrocities," said Patricia Gossman, senior researcher on Afghanistan for Human Rights Watch.

"Their soldiers have even said it was widely known that U.K. and U.S. special forces had carried out similar crimes," she said. "It was part of a sick culture that essentially treated Afghans living in these contested areas as if they were all dangerous criminals -- even the children -- or simply as not human."

Gossman said that at about the same time as some of the alleged Australian offenses took place, there was a case of "alleged involvement of U.S. special forces in the forced disappearance, murder and torture of Afghan civilians in the Nerkh district of Wardak [province] in 2012-2013."

The Australian report, she said, should put "pressure on other coalition members to do better, including the U.S. and also the U.K." Grossman added that there has been a similar investigation in Britain that was never publicized. Britain "buried its own investigation and failed to prosecute those accused of serious crimes," she said.

A former adviser to the Afghan government, Torek Farhadi, said it took courage for the Australian government to publicly acknowledge the alleged crimes but that from "an Afghan's viewpoint, redress and compensation will be important."

"Australia must follow up with the victims," he said.

Farhadi claimed abuses by the U.S.-led coalition forces started being reported to Afghan leaders soon after the Taliban were overthrown in 2001.

But, at the time, "Afghan leaders were too insecure to confront the coalition," he added.

However, a few years later, Afghanistan's then-President Hamid Karzai began to complain about night raids conducted by international forces, reports of unlawful detentions and abuses by coalition and Afghan forces. He called for an immediate stop but Farhadi said Karzai "was quickly scolded as a non-team player by the U.S. and the coalition."

Earlier this year, the International Criminal Court judges authorized a far-reaching investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity said to have been committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and U.S. foreign intelligence operatives. Washington, which has long rejected the court's jurisdiction and refuses to cooperate with it, condemned the decision.

The inquiry was authorized after the international court in 2018 received a staggering 1.7 million statements -- including those of entire Afghan villages -- alleging atrocities were committed by the Talban, the Islamic State group, Afghan government forces and U.S. forces. The statements resulted in several thousand claims.

While prosecutor Fatou Bensouda pledged to carry out an independent and impartial investigation, little has been done so far. Current Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government has said it would not authorize any investigations into the conduct of Afghan forces, denying they were involved in any war crimes.

Still, Ghani's special envoy on human rights and international affairs, Sima Samar, said Thursday that investigations similar to the Australian inquiry should be conducted by all governments that had troops deployed to Afghanistan.

I hope [the Australian report] will encourage others to do the same -- not only make their reports public, but acknowledge the wrongdoing and crimes committed by the their forces in Afghanistan."