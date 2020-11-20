Arkansas-LSU game will be played as scheduled

A flight team flies over Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium prior to a game between Arkansas and Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

— Arkansas' game against LSU will be played as scheduled Saturday, a team spokesperson said.

The Razorbacks and Tigers are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. SEC Network will televise the game.

The status of the game had been in doubt because of positive covid-19 cases that had left the Razorbacks' roster "thin," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Thursday.

But the Razorbacks' final round of weekly covid-19 testing Thursday did not take the team's roster of available players below thresholds that might have postponed the game. The SEC permits a team to request a postponement if it falls below 53 available scholarship players, or below seven scholarship offensive linemen, four scholarship defensive linemen, or one scholarship quarterback or center.

Arkansas (3-4) and South Carolina are the only SEC teams that have not had a game postponed or rescheduled because of the virus this season.

LSU (2-3) has not played since a 48-11 loss at Auburn on Oct. 31. The Tigers' game against No. 1 Alabama was indefinitely postponed last week because of coronavirus protocols that left LSU without enough scholarship players to satisfy SEC roster requirements.

The Tigers have had two games postponed because of the virus. LSU is scheduled to play Florida on Dec. 12 in a game that was originally scheduled to be played Oct. 17.