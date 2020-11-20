Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas Supreme Court again halts jury trials as coronavirus cases grow

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:45 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Friday has suspended jury trials across the state until at least Jan. 15, citing a "dramatic uptick" in covid-19 infections.

It is the second time this year that the high court has suspended jury trials because of the coronavirus.

The announcement, made in a per curiam opinion from the seven-member court, will allow jury trials already underway to continue for the time being. Judges were also told to continue conducting other court proceedings either in-person or through video or teleconferencing.

"The Arkansas Supreme Court does not take lightly the decision to halt jury trials," the per curiam read. "It weighs on this court that we are exposing the hundreds of citizen jurors around the state who are being summoned to do their civic jury duty, as well as increasing our court personnel’s risk of daily exposure to the virus. The dramatic uptick in cases in Arkansas requires us, as leaders of the state judiciary, to do our part to help protect Arkansans."

The high court suspended jury trials for several months earlier this year after the pandemic fist broke out in March. That suspension was lifted on June 30, with instructions to limit the number participants and spectators in the courtroom.

Pandemic delays in criminal cases were excluded from speedy-trial requirements under previous order by the Supreme Court.

Friday's opinion addressed "that there are defendants awaiting trial beyond twelve months." It also ordered lower courts to review their dockets for any defendants who have been awaiting trial for over a year, and who have not posted bond, to determine if there is reason to reconsider those defendants' bond amounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT