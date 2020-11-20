Calendar 11-20-20

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Comprehensive Care slates free drive-thru flu shots

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will offer free flu shots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in a drive-thru session at the JCCSI Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 Tennessee St. Free flu shots will be offered for adults 19 years old and older. Participants will remain in their vehicles throughout the entire process, according to a news release. JCCSI's medical team will provide community members free flu shots.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets food truck, fried pie fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor and Bull's Den food truck will host a drive-thru barbecue and fried pie fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in the Grace Episcopal Church parking lot, 4101 S. Hazel St. (Walk-ups are also welcome.) The agency is hoping this event will help offset the costs of other canceled fundraisers and the increase in the demand for food and services in the community due to Covid-19. Dinners are $10. Choose from Oscar Bullard's barbecue chicken or pulled pork. All dinners come with slaw, beans, and bread. For dessert, they are offering fresh fried pies from Wanda Bateman's recipe. Pies will cost $3 each; 2 for $5; 6 for $15 or 12 for $25. Pre-sale orders for a dozen or more frozen pies may be placed by calling Neighbor to Neighbor. All pre-sale orders must be picked up at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St. on Friday, Nov. 20, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Details: 870-534-2883 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Through Sunday, Nov. 22

ARTWORKS!! Virtual Art Auction open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will present ARTWORKS!! Virtual Art Auction through Sunday, Nov. 22. This year's auction and bidding process is completely online and open to all. Details: asc701.org.

Through Monday, Nov. 23

White Hall collects names for Stars in the Park

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce will collect names Nov. 2-23 for Stars in the Park. The activity allows residents to purchase a star for $10 in memory of or in honor of a loved one. The stars will be turned on Dec. 4. Stars in the Park forms are available at the White Hall City Hall at 101 Parkway Drive.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Saturday, Nov. 28

New Community hosts Shell Marks, musical guests

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host A Night of Love with Shell Marks, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Marks is a local gospel music artist and a praise team leader at New Community. Marks' guests will include Courtney Wright & Triumphant, Nu Emage, Keenon Coleman, Hearts, Johnson Family and Richard Roberts. New Community observes social distancing and health guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) Hand sanitizers are located at each entrance and ushers offer masks to those who don't have them.

Sunday, Nov. 29

City hosts tree lighting, community prayer

The city of Pine Bluff will host the 2020 Community Prayer and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at 601 Main Street Plaza in downtown Pine Bluff. The community is invited to join in the special evening of festivities at Sixth Avenue and Main Street. "We will pray for safety, a bountiful holiday and blessings for all," a spokesman said. Photos with Santa will also be available.

Monday, Nov. 30

New library, branch libraries open

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System's new main library, 600 S. Main St., and branch libraries will open on Nov. 30 with limited services, according to a news release. Branch libraries are located at Altheimer, White Hall, Redfield and the Watson Chapel community. Precautions are being placed to reduce the chances of spreading covid-19. Masks must be worn correctly covering the nose and mouth. "If you cannot wear a mask, call us at (870) 534-4802 and we will be happy to deliver the items you select online to the curbside delivery area," according to the release. Patrons can only visit the library 30 minutes at a time. Details: www.pineblufflibrary.org or (870) 534-4802.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Delta Sigma Theta to present World Aids Day webinar

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will present a World Aids Day webinar at 7 p.m. Dec. 1. The webinar is part of the sorority's public service mission of International Awareness and Involvement, which is one of Delta Sigma Theta's Five Point Programmatic Thrust, according to a news release. The community is invited to join the webinar by Zoom. The meeting ID is 864 5992 3477 and the passcode is 478723. Details: Co-Chairs Mae Hawkins-Coleman, (870) 247-3040, or Bonita Thomas Corbin (870) 489-1848.

Kearney conducts free online writing workshop

Author and publisher Janis F. Kearney, a native of Southeast Arkansas, will conduct a free, virtual workshop at 10 a.m. Dec. 1. The community is invited to hear writers read aloud stories they developed in the GetSmART! writing workshops and learn more about the art of writing from Kearney, according to a news release from the Arkansas Arts Council. Registration to the writing workshop is limited and must be made through email at janet.perkins@arkansas.gov. or at ArkansasArts.org. Details: Janet Perkins, 501-324-9775.

Friday, Dec. 4

Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary sets fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't have its annual Christmas luncheon because of Covid-19. However, supporters of the luncheon are encouraged to participate in a drive-through, drop-off event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at First United Methodist Church, 501 W. Fifth Ave. Proceeds will be used to purchase essential items for the emergency shelter, to provide tuition to summer camp for less-fortunate children and other projects sponsored by the local Salvation Army Corps. Donations may also be delivered in person to the Salvation Army Corps or mailed to the agency at 501 E. 12th Ave., Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

White Hall plans holiday drive-bys, walk-bys

The White Hall Chamber is hosting a Drive-Thru Santa event at the White Hall Community Center at 9801 Dollarway Road from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Drivers and passengers will remain inside their vehicles and children will be given pre-bagged cookies from a licensed kitchen and a beverage such as water or a soft drink. Also, Stars in the Park will be turned on Dec. 4. The activity allows residents to purchase a star for $10 in memory of or in honor of a loved one.

Through Monday, Dec. 21

UAPB alumni raising

scholarship funds

The community is invited to participate in the End of the Year Challenge to help the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association raise scholarship funds. The association's goal is to raise $500,000 for scholarships by Dec. 21, according to a news release. These scholarships will directly benefit students at UAPB. To donate online visit https://www.uapbalumni.org/end-of-the-year-challenge.