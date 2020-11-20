Ceremony honors Mr., Miss UAPB

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff campus is shown in this undated file photo.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will recognize the 2020-2021 Mr. and Miss UAPB in a private socially distanced ceremony today.

Honorees are Mr. UAPB Ja'Vontae Gonzalez and Miss UAPB Raven Franklin, along with elected class kings and queens.

The 91st annual coronation will be held at a later date because of the covid-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The royal court includes: Mr. Senior Lorenzo Thompson, Miss Senior Jasmine Thomas; Mr. Junior Anthony Willis, Miss Junior Abigail Herrin; Mr. Sophomore Patrick Knight, Miss Sophomore Christiana Barnes; Mr. Freshman Jonathan Burgess and Miss Freshman Kasey Brown.

