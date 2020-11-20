High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BERRYVILLE 57, ROGERS HERITAGE 47 Landon Chester tallied 16 points as Berryville (1-1) won on its home floor. West Teague added 12 points while Jake Wilson and Kade Davidson had 10 points each for the Bobcats. Kyle Ingram had 14 points and Myers Burch totaled 12 points for Heritage (1-2).

CLARKSVILLE 51, GRAVETTE 43 Owen Ashlock had 20 points and Tobin Bush tossed in 14 points for Clarksville (2-0), which led 26-22 at halftime.

FAYETTEVILLE 60, MOUNTAIN HOME 51 C.J. Williams had 19 points and Landon Glasper followed with 13 points as Fayetteville (1-1) rebounded from a loss on Tuesday. Sawyer Keith added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

LITTLE ROCK HALL 54, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 39 Brock Wesley scored 18 points and Racie Phillips had 14 as Hall (1-1) picked up a road victory. Jamaal Summons added 10 points for the Warriors.

MAMMOTH SPRING 72, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 56 Cole Young's 22 points helped Mammoth Spring (6-2) win its sixth game in a row. Logan Doss added 18 points and 12 rebounds while Zack Flynn and Aidan Burns chipped in with 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bears.

MELBOURNE 56, PARAGOULD 38 Layton Hennings finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds for Melbourne (3-2), which rolled in the second half. Jaxon Sanders had 20 points and Remi Lawrence finished with 14 for the Bearkats.

VILONIA 65, SYLVAN HILLS 53 Gram Middleton drilled six three-pointers and finished with a career-high 28 points to lead Vilonia (2-0) to a 12-point victory.

WEST MEMPHIS 58, CABOT 53 Jordan Mitchell had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists as West Memphis (1-2) held on. Van Ezell ended with 23 points and 10 rebounds for Cabot (1-1).

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 60, BAUXITE 40 Josie Williams' 26 points pushed Conway Christian (3-1) to its third victory of the season. Emily Dather added 19 points for the Lady Eagles.

FAYETTEVILLE 60, MOUNTAIN HOME 39 Claudia Bridgers scored 21 points and Jayla Johnson added 14 points as Fayetteville (1-1) won easily. Allison Byars had 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Addison Yates scored 15 points for Mountain Home (0-1).

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 60, CHARLESTON 23 Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 23 points and Yonni Releford added 10 for Northside (2-0) in its rout.

GRAVETTE 58, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 54 Shylee Morrison and Kaylan Chilton each had 15 points as Gravette (2-1) pulled out the slim victory. Rachel Deihl added seven points for the Lady Lions. Pacious McDaniels scored 29 points for Har-Ber (0-2).

PARAGOULD 45, MELBOURNE 38 Carson DeFries scored 27 points as Paragould (2-0) took down the defending Class 2A state champions.

RUSSELLVILLE 53, BENTONVILLE WEST 31 Jaidyn Koerdt had 21 points as Russellville (2-0) was dominant from the start. Savannah Rangel scored nine points to lead Bentonville West (0-3).