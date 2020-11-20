Jones signs with Rockets

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas guard Mason Jones agreed to a free agent contract with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night less than two hours after he wasn't selected among the 60 picks in the NBA Draft.

The 6-5 Jones decided to enter the draft rather than return to Arkansas for his senior season after he averaged 22.0 points to lead the SEC in scoring. He was The Associated Press co-SEC player of the year along with Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry.

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman told "The Morning Rush" radio show that he spoke with Jones after the draft.

"Look, he was disappointed last night, but he wasn't crushed," Musselman said. "You could hear in his voice that this was not going to take him down, that he was still determined.

"Now the real work begins ... Mason's story has not ended."

Jones signed a two-way contract with Houston, meaning that he'll be paid based on whether he's playing for their Rockets or their G League team -- the Rio Grande Valley Vipers based in Edinburg, Texas.

Players on two-way contracts can earn up to $204,000 in the NBA instead of $35,000 in the G League.