OPINION | WALLY HALL: Coronavirus taking toll on Arkansas-LSU game

Unless something drastic happens before 11 a.m. Saturday, it appears the LSU-Arkansas game will be played.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman spent most of Thursday saying they wanted to play, but the decision might be left up to the coronavirus.

It is no secret there is a small outbreak on the Razorbacks football team.

It apparently started with someone on staff — but not the full-time coaching staff — and spread from there.

Some crazy rumors about who had it have floated around. People even heard that Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek had tested positive, but that didn’t appear to be the case, since he was at the Florida game.

Only thing certain is the Razorbacks will be a little shorthanded.

Exactly how many starters will miss the game won’t be known until game time and until a head count is taken by our man Tom Murphy. But there doesn’t seem to be much doubt that not all of the starters will be playing.

The betting line opened with Arkansas favored by two. Now LSU is favored by 2 1/2, which is a strong indication the Hogs will not be at full strength.

The best guess is at least a couple of defensive players will be sitting out, and they might be defensive linemen.

As soon as the results were back from last Sunday’s test, several players and members of the staff were quarantined.

For a coach to get back to work or a player to get back to playing, he must get three negative tests after receiving one positive test.