PA back in action after 21-day layoff

When Pulaski Academy meets Farmington tonight in the Class 5A playoffs, it will be the first time in 21 days that the Bruins have played a game.

That's life in 2020 with covid-19 as well as a new bracket format from the Arkansas Activities Association.

Pulaski Academy's regular-season finale Nov. 6 against Jacksonville was canceled by Jacksonville because of its covid-19 situation. The Bruins (9-0) didn't play last week since Class 5A was in the play-in round, which was developed for the 2020 season as teams were able to opt into the playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruins Coach Kevin Kelley, who has won eight state championships at Pulaski Academy (2003, 2008, 2011, 2014-17, 2019), isn't sure what to expect when it comes to what his team will look like against Farmington.

"We'll have gone 21 days between games," Kelley said. "I know the kids are excited to finally get back out there."

Kelley said during the Bruins' layoff that they practiced and were able to shore up some things. He added that he had hoped to find a replacement opponent for Jacksonville, calling teams in and out of state, but the Bruins weren't able to find anyone.

The Bruins have been one of the state's best teams this season and the top team in Class 5A.

Through nine games, Pulaski Academy is averaging 48.9 points per game and 598.8 yards per game.

"I love this football team," Kelley said. "We were on a good roll."

After losing Braden Bratcher to graduation, the Bruins have gone with a two-quarterback rotation with senior Nolen Bruffett and junior Charlie Fiser.

Bruffett and Fiser have combined for 42 touchdown passes this season. Fiser has passed for 2,055 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Bruffett is at 1,477 yards, 16 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Junior running back Joe Himon is among the state's leading rushers with 1,381 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Senior wide receivers Jalyn Witcher (17) and Cooper White (11) have each caught double-digit touchdowns.

"I always have super-high expectations," Kelley said. "They have surpassed them."

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 267.8 yards per game. Junior linebacker Harrison Lane leads Pulaski Academy with 5 interceptions and senior linebacker Futa Shinkawa has 51/2 sacks.

"Our defensive coaches have done the best job ever," Kelley said.

Farmington (5-5) is coming off a 28-7 victory at Valley View last Friday in a play-in round game.

Junior running back Caden Elsik rushed for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Blazers. He has 1,152 yards and 12 touchdowns this season for the Cardinals.

Kelley said the Bruins aren't overlooking the Cardinals despite his team's stature as Class 5A defending champions.

"They've played a [playoff] game already," said Kelley. "If I'm them, I'm thinking, 'We're the upset special.'

"I hope our guys are up to the task."

The Class 5A playoff bracket includes 5A-East Conference champion Wynne, which is also 9-0, as well as perennial playoff contenders Harrison and Little Rock Christian.

Kelley calls the bracket loaded but believes being a 5A-Central Conference member could help the Bruins again in the playoffs.

"Last year, we had three of the four teams in the semifinals," Kelley said, referring to Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian and White Hall making it to Class 5A's final four. "It [the 5A-Central] gets you ready for the rest of the playoffs.

"It's some fantastic football in 5A."