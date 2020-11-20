Pompeo visits Israeli West Bank settlement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announce a policy shift Thursday in Jerusalem. The State Department says products made in occupied West Bank settlements can now be labeled “Made in Israel,” and the U.S. will brand the international Palestinian-led boycott of Israel as “anti-Semitic.” (AP/Maya Alleruzzo)

JERUSALEM -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first top American diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank as the State Department in a major policy shift announced that products from the settlements can be labeled "Made in Israel."

The two moves reflected the Trump administration's acceptance of Israeli settlements, which the Palestinians and most of the international community view as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace.

Pompeo also announced that the U.S. would brand the international Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel as "anti-Semitic" and bar any groups that participate in it from receiving government funding. It was not immediately clear which groups would be affected by the move.

In a Twitter post, Pompeo confirmed his visit to the Psagot winery in a settlement near Jerusalem, which released a blended red named for the secretary last year in gratitude for his stance on the settlements. Reporters were not allowed to accompany him.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrBmJXO3khc]

"Enjoyed lunch at the scenic Psagot Winery today," he tweeted. "Unfortunately, Psagot and other businesses have been targeted by pernicious EU labeling efforts that facilitate the boycott of Israeli companies. The U.S. stands with Israel and will not tolerate any form of delegitimization."

The European Union opposes Israeli settlements and requires imports from the occupied territory to be labeled as coming from the West Bank.

Pompeo later visited the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau that Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed. In a break from the rest of the international community, the Trump administration recognized the territory as part of Israel last year.

Pompeo had earlier announced that the U.S. will regard the Palestinian-led boycott movement as "anti-Semitic" and cut off government support for any organizations taking part in it, a step that could deny funding to Palestinian and international human rights groups.

"We will regard the global, anti-Israel BDS campaign as anti-Semitic," Pompeo said, referring to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

"We will immediately take steps to identify organizations that engage in hateful BDS conduct and withdraw U.S. government support for such groups," he said, adding that all nations should "recognize the BDS movement for the cancer that it is."

The movement's organizers cast their movement as a nonviolent way of protesting Israel's policies toward the Palestinians modeled on the campaign that helped end apartheid in South Africa. The movement has had some limited success over the years, particularly on college campuses and with artists and entertainers, but no impact on the Israeli economy.

Israel views the movement as an assault on its existence and has seized on statements by some supporters to accuse it of anti-Semitism, allegations denied by organizers.

In a statement, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement reiterated its rejection of "all forms of racism, including anti-Jewish racism," and accused the U.S. and Israel of trying to silence advocacy for Palestinian rights.

It was unclear what organizations would be at risk of losing funding. Israelis have accused international groups like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International of supporting the movements, allegations they deny.

Virtually all Palestinian civil society groups support the boycott movement. Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. has already cut off nearly all forms of aid to the Palestinians. Biden has pledged to restore the aid as part of efforts to revive the peace process.

Pompeo spoke at a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the Israel-U.S. alliance had reached "unprecedented heights" under the Trump administration.

Netanyahu thanked the administration for moving its embassy to contested Jerusalem, abandoning the U.S. position that Israeli settlements are contrary to international law, recognizing Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights and taking a hard line against Iran.

The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem and the West Bank territories, and say the sprawling network of settlements there have all but extinguished their hopes for a viable, independent state.

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, condemned Pompeo's embrace of the settlements and accused the outgoing U.S. administration of "active participation in the occupation of Palestinian lands."

Information for this article was contributed by Suzan Fraser of The Associated Press.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pauses during a joint statement with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leave after making a joint statement in Jerusalem, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens during a joint statement with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking during their joint statement after meeting in Jerusalem, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make a joint statement after meeting in Jerusalem, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make a joint statement after meeting in Jerusalem, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool)