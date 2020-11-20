Prep Basketball Roundup

Girls

FS Northside 60, Charleston 23

Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 22 points to power the Lady Bears to a win against Class 3A Charleston on Thursday.

Yonni Releford added 10 points for Northside (2-0).

Fayetteville 60, Mountain Home 39

The Lady Bulldogs took control in the second quarter to top Mountain Home in a nonconference win.

Claudia Bridges hit 5 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points for Fayetteville.

Jayla Johnson added 14 for Fayetteville and Allison Byars scored 11.

Addison Yates led the way for Mountain Home with 15 points.

Russellville 53, Bentonville West 31

The Lady Cyclones built a 38-15 halftime lead and cruised from there in a nonconference win Thursday night

Jaldyn Koerdt scored a game-high 21 points for Russellville and Brenna Burk added 11.

Savannah Rangel led West with 9 points.

Mansfield 49, The New School 16

Chloe Creekmore led three Lady Tigers in double figures with 18 points to lead Mansfield to the big win.

Creekmore added eight rebounds, while Makayla Strutton added 15 points, 7 steals and 4 rebounds. Sadie Roberts chipped in 10 points and seven steals for Mansfield.

Boys

Berryville 57, Rogers Heritage 47

Berryville's strong first-half performance was enough to upend Heritage during Thursday's nonconference game in Bobcat Arena.

Berryville led 18-11 after one quarter and extended it to a 33-22 halftime margin.

Landon Chester had 16 points to lead four Bobcats in double figures, while Weston Teague added 12 and Jake Wilson and Kade Davidson chipped in 10 apiece. Kyle Ingram led Heritage with 14 points, followed by Myers Burch with 12.

Clarksville 51, Gravette 43

Clarksville used a 12-5 second-quarter run to move ahead of Gravette and take a nonconference victory.

The Panthers used the run to take a 26-22 halftime lead. Gravette pulled with 38-36 after three quarters before Clarksville pulled away again.

Owen Ashlock led the Panthers with 20 points, while Tobin Bush added 14.