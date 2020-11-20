Windgate Foundation gives Hendrix College $15M gift, largest in school's history

Hendrix College sophomore Hannah Sigda, lower left, completely overtakes a table inside her school's Student Life and Technology Center for a study session in cellular biology, pre-calculus and Spanish on Oct. 9, 2013 on campus in Conway. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

​​​Hendrix College in Conway on Friday received a $15 million gift from the Windgate Foundation -- the largest gift in the private university's history.

"We are grateful for the support of the Windgate Foundation," said Hendrix President W. Ellis Arnold III. "More than ever, it is critical that we continue moving forward, to meet today’s challenges and to continue to be a leader in higher education in the future."

The college surpassed its $110 million campaign goal a year ahead of schedule with $114 million in gifts and pledges.

The funding campaign has helped to strengthen the academic and student life experience with new programs and initiatives, Arnold said. New facilities have been added to enhance the residential experience and support student recruitment.

"We have continued to make Hendrix more affordable and accessible for students and families," Arnold said.

About $10 million of the Windgate gift will provide endowed scholarships for Hendrix students.

